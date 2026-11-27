In an unexpected turn of events, a casual morning walk turned into an act of kindness for a man in Bengaluru, who found himself helping a food delivery agent who had met with an accident. He took the injured worker to hospital and later offered to complete his pending food orders. What began as an ordinary walk back home from a friend's place at around 11.30 am soon turned into an experience he had never anticipated. The man later shared the incident on Reddit, describing how he temporarily took on the role of a delivery agent before dropping the worker home.

Man Helps Accident-Hit Delivery Agent

According to the Reddit post, the man was walking back home from a friend's place when he came across a food delivery agent who had met with an accident. He stopped to help the worker and took him to hospital.

Thankfully, the delivery agent was doing okay. However, he still had a few food orders pending, leaving him in a difficult situation.

In an unexpected gesture, the man offered to complete the deliveries on his behalf. Despite having no prior experience in food delivery, he took the orders and figured out the process along the way.

Went out for a walk and somehow ended up delivering food orders today by u/BassOwn1919 in BangaloreSocial

Man Completes Pending Food Deliveries

After completing the pending food orders, the man also dropped the delivery agent home. The two reportedly shared a laugh over the unusual turn of events and spent some time talking about work and life.

During their conversation, the delivery agent reportedly mentioned that he earns around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 a month. The man said the figure caught him by surprise.

Reflecting on the experience, he said he had stepped out for a casual walk but ended up visiting a hospital, delivering food orders and helping a stranger get home safely.

How Did Social Media React?

The man later shared the entire experience on the 'r/BangaloreSocial' community on Reddit. His account of the unexpected encounter drew reactions from other users, with some appreciating the kindness shown towards the delivery agent.

One user commented: "Working People and youngsters in this city are so nice"

Commentby u/BassOwn1919 from discussion in BangaloreSocial

A second user commented: "Woahhhh crazy"

The incident highlights how an ordinary day can take an unexpected turn and how a small gesture of help can make a difference to someone facing a difficult situation.