MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Former India chief selector MSK Prasad believes teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the cricketing star of this century, just like how Sachin Tendulkar was for the previous one. He also felt that Sooryavanshi is a once-in-a-generation talent who must be shielded by the right mentors if he is to fulfil that promise.

“I think Vaibhav is a once-in-a-generation player. I can say the same about other players – Priyansh is also a fantastic player. When it comes to Vaibhav, I think the previous century belonged to Sachin Tendulkar. Probably this century belongs to Vaibhav,” Prasad, currently the Team Director of Venice Livewires, told IANS in an exclusive chat.

Prasad spoke days after Sooryavanshi, playing for India A against the UAE in the Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, hammered 204 off 53 balls, the fastest double-century in men's List A cricket. His 28 sixes were the most maximums ever struck in a single innings.

On the way, the opener also broke the records for the fastest List A hundred, fastest 150, where he bettered his own record and fastest double ton. Sooryavanshi already held the record for the fastest List A fifty, an 11-ball effort against Sri Lanka A in June that beat the 12-ball mark Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne set in 2005. He is also the youngest centurion in both List A and T20 cricket, and the youngest captain in T20s.

Since his IPL debut in 2025 at the age of 14, Sooryavanshi has scored two hundreds and six fifties in his first two seasons of the league. Apart from being Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament in this year's U19 World Cup triumph, Sooryavanshi has earned 10 T20I caps for India since his debut against England in July.

Prasad pointed to the protection Tendulkar had from Mumbai's senior cricketers when he came on to the scene as a teenager, and urged the BCCI to give Sooryavanshi the same backing through stalwarts Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, currently the head of cricket at the CoE in Bengaluru.

“My only concern is how well he's handled. It's very, very important. When Sachin came on to the scene at the age of 16 or 17, he was a very mature person. He came from Mumbai, where you had Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar. All of them protected him with a wonderful umbrella over his head.

“So I always expect that a kid of 15 or 16 should have great mentors he can confide in and share with. Someone like VVS Laxman, who heads the NCA. Rahul Dravid is another name. I think these are the two people he should always be reporting to and approaching.

“See, it's always good to have talent. But how can this talent be nurtured? How can this talent be converted into consistent performance? You need to have people looking after you so that you can just focus on the game. It's my humble request to the BCCI that someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should always be looked after and taken care of by these two wonderful gentlemen, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman,” he added.

Since his playing days ended, Prasad has spent much of his career spotting young players early, from Andhra cricket to the national senior men's selection panel and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

He also recalled how during his time, LSG came to signing left-handed opener Priyansh Arya, who hit 181, the second highest T20 score ever, while captaining Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu in Indore earlier this week.

“Cricket has always been at the centre of my heart. I think any role that I take up is all about identifying talent, nurturing it and promoting it. Before becoming a selector, I actually worked for about six or seven years with Andhra Cricket as a director, where we unearthed new talent.

“KS Bharat and Nitish Kumar Reddy – all these kids came through. We picked them at the age of 13 or 14, and today they have represented the country. That gives you a lot of happiness. Later, as a national selector, as chairman and at LSG, I was always in the role of identifying fresh talent.

“Recently, with Priyansh Arya, Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi, I conducted a separate trial for them when I was with Lucknow Super Giants. We were able to get two of them. But unfortunately, Priyansh Arya is somebody I desperately wanted at LSG, and somehow we missed out. But I'm very happy that I had the idea of picking the right talent. Those talented players are making a big mark for themselves in the IPL and at national level.”