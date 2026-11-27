MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating whether Amdocs Limited committed securities fraud by misleading investors about the progress it was making under agreements with T-Mobile

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Amdocs securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Amdocs ($DOX) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to Amdocs' statements about the progress it was making under agreements with T-Mobile.

Stock Decline: November 4, 2026 – 30% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Amdocs Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Amdocs is a software and services provider for telecom companies. Earlier this year, Amdocs announced a multi-year agreement with T-Mobile. Under the agreement, Amdocs was to provide managed services, software development, and AI innovation to support T-Mobile's consumer business and systems integration efforts.

BFA is investigating whether Amdocs misled investors about the progress it was making under agreements with T-Mobile.

Why did Amdocs Stock Drop?

On November 3, 2026, Amdocs revealed that it was“facing a dispute concerning the recently signed agreement with T-Mobile, which escalated into a legal dispute during the last quarter.” In connection with the dispute, Amdocs provided disappointing 2027 guidance, which assumed“termination of our agreements with T-Mobile.” The company anticipated a 7%–11% decline in pro forma constant-currency revenue and a 26%–30% decline in non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Following that announcement, Amdocs shares fell approximately 30% on November 4, 2026.

Click here for more information: .

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Amdocs securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“Super Lawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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