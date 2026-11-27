MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating whether Alignment Healthcare, Inc. committed securities fraud relating to allegations that the company and its senior executives artificially inflated adjusted EBITDA to boost executive compensation

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Alignment securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Alignment ($ALHC) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to allegations that Alignment artificially inflated adjusted EBITDA to boost executive compensation.

Stock Decline: July 8, 2026 – 16.7% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Alignment Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Alignment is a healthcare services company that operates a platform focused on managing Medicare Advantage plans.

BFA is investigating allegations that Alignment artificially inflated adjusted EBITDA to boost executive compensation.

Why did Alignment's Stock Drop?

On July 8, 2026, reports emerged that Alignment's former chief technology officer filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that Alignment purposefully misclassified $8 million to $10 million in routine operating expenses as capital expenditures to artificially inflate adjusted EBITDA and boost executive compensation. According to the lawsuit, these misclassifications enabled Alignment to report its first positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in 2024 instead of a loss between $7 million and $9 million.

Following that announcement, Alignment shares fell approximately 16.7% on July 8, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Alignment securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“Super Lawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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