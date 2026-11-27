MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating whether Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc. committed securities violations relating to statements about its ability to estimate, manage, and execute projects

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Cardinal Infrastructure securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Cardinal Infrastructure Group ($CDNL) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities violations relating to Cardinal Infrastructure's statements about its ability to estimate, manage, and execute projects.

Largest Stock Decline: November 12, 2026 – 62% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Cardinal Infrastructure Being Investigated for Securities Violations?

Cardinal Infrastructure is a heavy construction infrastructure services company that went public in December 2025 and has grown through acquisitions.

BFA is investigating whether Cardinal Infrastructure misled investors about its ability to estimate, manage, and execute projects.

Why did Cardinal Infrastructure's Stock Drop?

On August 11, 2026, Cardinal Infrastructure reported disappointing Q2 2026 results. The company announced an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4%, far below the 20%+ margin it had told investors to expect, due to increased costs and scalability issues.

Following that announcement, Cardinal Infrastructure shares fell approximately 36% on August 11, 2026.

On November 12, 2026, Cardinal Infrastructure reported dismal Q3 2026 results. The company reported a net loss of $11 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of just 4.2% due to increased costs and execution issues. Cardinal Infrastructure also withdrew its 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance and announced the abrupt departure of its CFO.

Following that announcement, Cardinal Infrastructure shares fell approximately 62% on November 12, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Cardinal Infrastructure securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“Super Lawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.