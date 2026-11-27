HOTEL101-HYDERABAD WILL OCCUPY THE TOP SEVEN FLOORS OF THE HARVEST BUILDING IN KOKAPET, NEAR HYDERABAD'S FINANCIAL DISTRICT AND HITEC CITY; THE 36-STOREY THE HARVEST BUILDING IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2029

Today, November 27, 2026: Hotel101 Global signs definitive binding agreements for the development of Hotel101-Hyderabad, India

Hotel101-Hyderabad is set to have approx. 625 rooms occupying the top 7 floors of The Harvest Building in Kokapet, Hyderabad's premium neighborhood in Hyderabad's western corridor near the Financial District and HITEC City

Hotel101-Hyderabad is expected to have a project value of approx. ₹5.95 billion (US$64.4 million)

Hyderabad is often referred to as India's tech capital and is one of its fastest-growing technology and business hubs, with major IT companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Infosys contributing to demand for quality accommodations.

Some of the branded hotels currently operating near Kokapet and the Financial District include the Hyatt, Sheraton, Fairfield by Marriott and Westin.

Artist perspective of Hotel101-Hyderabad, India







Artist perspective of Hotel101-Hyderabad, India, which is set to have approx. 625 rooms occupying the top 7 floors of The Harvest Building

Signing Ceremony in Hyderabad India







In photo at the Signing Ceremony in Hyderabad India: Hotel101 Global Founder Mr. Edgar“Injap” Sia II and CEO Ms. Hannah Yulo-Luccini together with Pooja Crafted Homes (PCH) Founder Showri Reddy Duggimpudi and Joseph Kiran Kumar Reddy Basani

Signing Ceremony in Hyderabad India







In photo at the Signing Ceremony in Hyderabad India: Hotel101 Global Founder Mr. Edgar“Injap” Sia II, CEO Ms. Hannah Yulo-Luccini and Hotel101 Global representatives together with Pooja Crafted Homes (PCH) Founder Showri Reddy Duggimpudi, Joseph Kiran Kumar Reddy Basani and PCH representatives

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ Ticker: HBNB) (“Hotel101” or“Hotel101 Global”), a leading asset-light, prop-tech hospitality platform pioneering a globally standardized“condotel” business model, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and a subsidiary of Philippine-listed DoubleDragon Corporation (PSE Ticker: DD), announces the signing of definitive binding agreements for the joint venture development of an approx. 625-room Hotel101 in Kokapet, Hyderabad, India. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy, bringing its novel, globally standardized“condotel” business model to one of India's fastest-growing technology and business hubs.

The joint venture partner for Hotel101-Hyderabad is Pooja Crafted Homes (“PCH”), a Hyderabad-based developer founded in 2001 that has developed residential and commercial projects totaling more than 5.5 million square feet. Introduced and facilitated by CBRE India, the partnership pairs PCH's local development experience with Hotel101 Global's platform. PCH is also developing one of Hyderabad's first luxury mixed-use developments that may include a JW Marriott-branded hotel and branded residences.

Hotel101 Global Team believes it ensures all its projects via direct developments, joint ventures and licensing to local developers in various countries worldwide are in prime and strategic locations.

Hotel101-Hyderabad is planned to occupy the top 7 floors of The Harvest Building, a premium Grade-A commercial development in Kokapet. This strategic high-rise positioning is expected to offer guests breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, including Kokapet Lake and the vibrant western corridor skyline. Kokapet has rapidly emerged as one of Hyderabad's premier luxury and investment destinations, known for its modern infrastructure, upscale developments, and seamless blend of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces.

Key Location Advantages:



Prime Western Corridor Position: Located in Kokapet, directly adjacent to the Financial District and just minutes from Gachibowli and HITEC City. Upon completion, guests are expected to benefit from excellent connectivity via the Outer Ring Road (“ORR”), upcoming metro expansions, and proximity to major IT hubs housing global companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Infosys.

Proximity to Business and Employment Hubs: Ideal for business travelers and corporate guests, with immediate access to Hyderabad's booming Financial District, IT parks, and commercial centers. Hotel101 Global believes the area's strong job market and high demand for quality accommodation drive consistent occupancy potential.

Lifestyle and Leisure Appeal: Surrounded by modern amenities including premium malls (such as Kokapet One), restaurants, green spaces, and natural attractions like Khajaguda Hills. The location is expected to offer the balance of urban convenience and serene surroundings, providing leisure travelers with easy access to Hyderabad's renowned heritage sites, including Charminar and Golconda Fort, along with its dynamic cultural attractions. Investment and Growth Potential: Kokapet is one of Hyderabad's most active real estate markets, benefiting from gated communities, world-class infrastructure, high rental demand, and strong appreciation driven by IT sector growth and premium developments.

When completed, Hotel101-Hyderabad is expected to have a project value of approx. ₹5.95 billion (US$64.4 million) and is expected to be the largest hotel by room count in Hyderabad, India, forming part of Hotel101 Global's global expansion strategy.

Hotel101-Hyderabad is expected to offer 4-star amenities at affordable prices, featuring breathtaking views from its elevated floors, swimming pools, all-day dining, a modern fitness center, function rooms, a business center, a convenience store, and approx. 625 signature HappyRooms. Consistent with Hotel101's offerings across its locations globally, guests are expected to enjoy modern, tech-enabled rooms, 24/7 reception, and a range of lifestyle amenities tailored for both business and leisure travelers.

The development forms part of Hotel101 Global's global expansion strategy through joint ventures with local partners and is subject to customary governmental, regulatory, corporate and other approvals.

About Hotel101 Global

Listed on Nasdaq (Ticker: HBNB) with a market capitalization of approx. US$1 billion as of November 26, 2026, Hotel101 is an asset-light, prop-tech hospitality platform pioneering a globally standardized“condotel” business model. Hotel101 aims to disrupt the global hotel and hospitality sector through its unique tech-enabled business model that positions it to generate revenues twice: first from the advance sale of individual hotel units during the construction phase; and second, from long-term recurring revenue derived from day-to-day hotel operations. The expansion of Hotel101 toward its long-term goal to operate in 100 countries globally is expected to be driven mainly by joint ventures and, in the future, license agreements with local developers in various countries worldwide.

The Hotel101 Global Group is advancing its global expansion plans toward its medium-term goal to be in 25 countries and its long-term goal of operating one million Hotel101 rooms in 100 countries globally.









Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws of certain jurisdictions, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document, including statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (“HBNB”) and its subsidiaries (the“HBNB Group”), are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“believe,”“may,”“will”,“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“set,”“expect,”“predict,”“potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, HBNB's expectations concerning anticipated sales revenue once fully sold and project value, the project location, expected number of rooms, expected project completion date and expansion goals, the outlook for the HBNB Group's business, productivity, plans and goals for future operational improvements and capital investments, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the HBNB Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of HBNB. Although HBNB believes that such plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, HBNB cannot assure you that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved or realized. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the HBNB Group's ability to execute on its business model, potential business expansion opportunities in foreign countries and growth strategies, manage future growth, retain and expand customers' use of its hotel services and attract new customers, and source and maintain talent; risks relating to joint venture partners, including owners of pre-sold condotel units in Hotel101 hospitality projects, who may have interests different from and may take actions that adversely affect the HBNB Group; risks relating to project cost and completion; risks relating to the HBNB Group's sources of cash and cash resources; risks relating to offering deferred payment schemes, including the risk of customer default; the HBNB Group's ability to effectively compete in the highly competitive hospitality industry; any declines or disruptions in the travel and hospitality industries or economic downturn; applicable laws and regulations to real estate development and marketing activities and hotel operation and management activities in the jurisdictions where the HBNB Group has operations or intends to expand into; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in HBNB's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F and under the heading“Risk Factors” in HBNB's registration statement on Form F-4 (File No.: 333-287130) and other documents to be filed by HBNB from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of HBNB's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that are not presently known to HBNB or that HBNB currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. HBNB cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date of this document. HBNB does not undertake any obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs. In the event that any forward-looking statement is updated, no inference should be made that HBNB will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters or any other forward-looking statements.

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