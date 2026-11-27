MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd (NASDAQ: AGCC) ("Agencia" or the "Company") today provided an update on its AI computing and data center business and reaffirmed its commitment to compliance with the applicable laws and regulations governing its business. The Company also clarified certain matters referred to in a media report published on November 25, 2026 (the "Report"). The Report does not allege that the Company has breached any law or regulation.

Expanding From Whisky Into AI Computing Infrastructure and Data Center Operations

Agencia listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in October 2025 as an importer and distributor of whisky, a business that it continues to operate. In reviewing opportunities for growth beyond whisky, the Board of Directors identified strong demand for AI computing capacity and data centers in Southeast Asia, a region in which the Company and its management have established business relationships. Southeast Asia has attracted substantial data center investment from international operators, supported by the availability of land and power at competitive cost. The Company believes that this market offers long-term growth opportunities.

To develop that opportunity, the Board appointed Mr. Li Qiang as Chairman on December 11, 2025. Mr. Li has more than 20 years of experience in the data center and technology infrastructure industry, and he oversees the development of the Company's data center business.

Since announcing its AI computing strategy in February 2026, Agencia has been developing its data center and AI computing business and, directly or through its subsidiaries, has entered into a number of agreements for that purpose, as disclosed in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company expects to begin providing AI computing services once the computing capacity it has contracted from its provider is in place, subject to and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Like other companies listed in the United States, Agencia aims to build long-term value for its shareholders, and it will continue to evaluate opportunities that can do so within applicable laws and regulations.

Commitment to Compliance

Agencia is committed to conducting its business in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including the export control laws and regulations of the United States. The Company has not sold or supplied any product or service to any party in breach of the export control laws of the United States or of any other jurisdiction, and it has no intention of doing so.

Under the Company's computing capacity agreement, the provider warrants that the equipment used to provide the services is sourced through authorized sales channels and is exported and imported in compliance with applicable export control laws.

On November 19, 2026, the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce ("BIS") published an interim final rule on remote access to advanced semiconductors. The rule introduces new requirements that may apply to the Company's computing capacity and customer arrangements. Those requirements, and the steps that manufacturers and suppliers are taking in response to them, may affect those arrangements, including their timing. The Company is reviewing the rule, and its supplier and customer arrangements, with its advisers. It is committed to complying with all applicable rules and regulations and will provide services only as they permit.

Clarification Regarding Recent Media Report

The Company wishes to clarify two matters referred to in the Report.

The Company's business. The Company is not a seller or reseller of semiconductor chips or hardware. Agencia's data center business is a services business comprising two service lines: data center colocation services, which will provide space, power and connectivity for customers' own equipment, and AI computing services, in which the Company contracts for computing capacity to provide AI computing cloud services to its customers. No AI semiconductors, hardware or servers are, or are planned to be, sold, delivered or transferred to any customer in either service line.

Relevant entities highlighted in the Report. The Report describes Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited ("Yuxing InfoTech") as the parent company of Ricloud AI Inc. ("Ricloud AI"). The document that the Report cites for that statement, the 2025 annual report of Yuxing InfoTech, lists Ricloud Corp. as a subsidiary of Yuxing InfoTech. It does not list Ricloud AI as a subsidiary. Ricloud Corp. and Ricloud AI are separate legal entities.

The Company's related party relationships and transactions are disclosed in its filings with the SEC, including its prospectus filed on July 20, 2026. Mr. Li's positions with Yuxing InfoTech and with Ricloud AI are described in that prospectus.

"Agencia began as a small whisky business, and we are building a second business in data center and AI computing infrastructure because we see a real opportunity to create value for our shareholders," said Mr. LIU Shihao, Chief Financial Officer of Agencia. "Our focus is on disciplined execution and on building this business transparently and in compliance with the laws of the United States and of every country in which we operate."

About Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two principal business focuses: (i) its established premium whisky operations; and (ii) the development of data center and AI computing infrastructure, including data center colocation services and cloud-based AI computing services.

Since early 2026, the Company has launched and been developing its AI Computing Infrastructure Initiative, covering data center colocation and AI cloud computing services through subsidiaries in Singapore, Indonesia and other jurisdictions. This initiative represents a principal business focus, backed by substantive contractual arrangements for commercial AI computing cloud services and the development of supporting data center, power, network and technical infrastructure. The Company's historical operating revenue has been derived from its whisky operations, and the data center and AI computing business remain in development and deployment and is subject to significant business, financing, construction, technology, regulatory, customer demand and execution risks.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These include statements concerning the Company's strategy and its aim of building long-term shareholder value; the development of its data center and AI computing business; the expected commencement of its AI computing services; the application of U.S. export control laws and regulations, including the BIS interim final rule, to the Company's arrangements; and the Company's commitment to operate in compliance with applicable laws. Words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“aim,”“believe,”“committed” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all such statements contain these words.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include: the interpretation and application of U.S. export control laws and regulations, including the BIS interim final rule and restrictions applicable to particular parties; the availability, timing and conditions of any license or authorization that may be required; actions taken by manufacturers and suppliers in response to export control requirements; the possibility that regulatory requirements delay, restrict or prevent the delivery or use of computing capacity or the provision of services to particular customers, and the contractual and financial consequences of any such delay, restriction or prevention; the Company's ability to fund and complete its planned data center and to develop its AI computing business; the performance of the Company's provider, contractors and customers; and insufficient customer demand, competition, technological change and operational interruptions. The Company may incur substantial payment obligations before or without corresponding customer receipts. These matters could materially adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations.

Further risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under“Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors” in its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd

No. 23-1, Shenzun Rd., Shengang Dist.

Taichung City 429014, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Phone: +886-4-2254-0373

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