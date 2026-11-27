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TurboRad Radiology Reporting Software Free Demo at RSNA 2026 Booth 4065

TurboRad Radiology AI Reporting Software Dual-Monitor Workstation with PACS Knee X-Ray. TurboRad delivers web-based radiology workflow innovation and structured radiology reporting software built to accelerate diagnostic radiology productivity

Radiologists can test TurboRad's web-based structured reporting tools during exhibit hours at McCormick Place, Chicago, November 29–December 2.

- Dr. Stephen HoltzmanTEMPELTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radiologists attending the Radiological Society of North America's 112th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting can sit down at TurboRad's Booth #4065 in McCormick Place and run a free, private one-on-one demo of the company's web-based structured radiology reporting software. The sessions, held during exhibit hours November 29 through December 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, are open to practicing radiologists, imaging directors, and leaders from teleradiology networks, independent private groups, freestanding outpatient centers, hospital departments, and women's and breast imaging practices. The session allows radiologists to work through different exam types using TurboRad's button-based reporting and AI-assisted dictation, customize their reporting templates, and explore how the platform tracks productivity in real time.The problem for most U.S. reading rooms is no longer finding the abnormality. It is finishing the report without losing the next hour to mechanical work. Imaging volumes have climbed steadily while the number of radiologists available to read reports has been stagnant. On a busy shift, a radiologist may dictate nearly identical normal language for chest CTs or screening mammograms dozens of times, then pause to correct a speech engine that rendered“no acute findings” as“new acute findings.” Windows stack up. Manual edits accumulate. By late afternoon the cognitive load is real, turnaround times stretch, and the radiologist still has studies left. The images themselves are rarely what slows down the process anymore-the real delay comes from writing and cleaning up the report.This year's RSNA theme,“At the Center of Care,” places radiology's role across screening, diagnosis, and treatment planning in the foreground. Much of the energy on the exhibit floor will focus on radiology AI-generative AI in radiology, multimodal AI and foundation models, and the RSNA 2026 AI Showcase where attendees evaluate FDA-cleared clinical AI tools, workflow orchestration platforms, and live vendor demonstrations. TurboRad's presence connects to the same conversation through the reporting step itself: every AI finding still has to be captured, contextualized, and signed in a report a radiologist controls. When the reporting step remains slow and error-prone, gains made earlier in the workflow stall at the final signature.What is TurboRad? TurboRad is web-based radiology reporting software designed by radiologists for radiologists. It combines TurboDictation, a medical speech-recognition engine trained on subspecialty vocabulary across more than 20 modalities, with TurboMacros, a button-based system of customizable macro boards that cover the majority of normal studies. A radiologist can click a normal chest CT or screening mammogram into a finished report in under 10 seconds, then switch to dictation only when the case requires free text. A built-in Productivity Tracker displays live wRVUs against shift targets, turnaround time by modality, and simple burnout-risk indicators so the radiologist sees pacing in real time. Practices looking to reduce dictation volume while keeping full clinical control and avoiding vendor lock-in can benefit from TurboRad's innovative radiology technology stack. The software serves teleradiology networks, private radiology groups, hospital systems, and outpatient imaging centers.“I spent years watching good radiologists lose hours to the keyboard and the mic instead of the image. The bottleneck was never the doctor's knowledge. It was the tool that forced them to re-speak the same normal findings over and over. We built TurboRad so a normal study takes a few clicks, not a paragraph, and so a radiologist finishes the shift with something left in the tank. Come to the booth, bring a real case from your work-list, and try it yourself,” said Dr. Stephen Holtzman, founder of TurboRad and a practicing radiologist.Key takeaways for radiology practices and imaging centers (as reported by TurboRad):- 1-click normal reports in under 10 seconds, with macro boards covering roughly 80% of routine studies- Up to 90% fewer words dictated on many cases, which means fewer speech-recognition corrections- Reports up to 60% faster, with many users seeing approximately 40% faster reporting in the first three to four months- Average throughput gains tracked live in wRVUs and turnaround time, helping practices handle volume without extending shiftsRadiologists can visit Booth #4065 at McCormick Place during exhibit hours, November 29 through December 2, for a free TurboRad demo. Bring a typical study type and test the workflow in a reading-room style session. Practices that are unable to attend the RSNA 2026 event can schedule a free demo at. TurboRad is an exhibitor at RSNA 2026 and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Radiological Society of North America.About TurboRadTurboRad is radiology reporting software from Turbo Radiology, Inc., headquartered in Templeton, California. Built by radiologists, for radiologists over more than 15 years of reading-room development, the platform combines medical speech recognition, button-based structured reporting, and real-time productivity analytics in one web-based workflow. Its mission is to remove the reporting bottleneck that slows diagnostic radiology so radiologists can read more studies with less fatigue and keep their attention on patient care. TurboRad serves teleradiology networks, radiology groups, private practices, hospital health systems, and outpatient imaging centers across the United States. Learn more or schedule a free demo at .

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TurboRad Invites Radiologists to Free Structured Reporting Demos at RSNA 2026 Booth #4065 News Provided By TURBORAD November 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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