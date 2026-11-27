Featuring Blood on the Reins, A Missing Future, coming in November, and the Christmas Western The Unlikely Saint

Brett Shayler's Western Mysteries and Historical Novel Are Featured at Calven Allen Saddlery

- Brett Shayler, Author & ScreenwriterLIPAN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Texas author Brett Shayler, founder of Shayler & Shayler, offers three stories rooted in the American West, from a championship cutting horse murder investigation to a Christmas story of faith and redemption.The collection features the award-recognized mystery Blood on the Reins, the second Cade Mercer mystery A Missing Future, and the historical novel The Unlikely Saint. Together, the books reflect Shayler's interest in Western traditions and the choices people face when their values are tested.BLOOD ON THE REINS - AN AWARD-RECOGNIZED WESTERN MYSTERYIn Blood on the Reins, readers enter championship cutting, where ambition, reputation, and valuable bloodlines can conceal dangerous secrets. When a respected judge and trainer is murdered, horseman Cade Mercer is drawn into an investigation that threatens to expose deception. The novel pairs a Western setting with suspense and characters.Brett Shayler received the Distinguished Author honor from the International Impact Book Awards for Blood on the Reins. The novel was named to the 2026 Chanticleer International Book Awards CLUE Award shortlist for suspense and thriller fiction. Shayler has also been invited to submit Blood on the Reins for Author of the Year consideration. The Cade Mercer Mysteries are in development for television, with a pilot screenplay and first-season scripts written.A MISSING FUTURE - THE CADE MERCER MYSTERY CONTINUESCade Mercer returns in the second installment when a performance horse disappears. Questions about pedigrees lead to a wider investigation involving money, genetics, and interests that could put champion bloodlines at risk. Blending Western authenticity with contemporary suspense, A Missing Future continues the story introduced in Blood on the Reins.THE UNLIKELY SAINT - A CHRISTMAS STORY OF FAITH, FAMILY, AND SECOND CHANCESSet in the American West of 1881, The Unlikely Saint is a Christmas story shaped by the hardships and traditions of frontier life. It explores faith, forgiveness, compassion, and sacrifice, and the unexpected ways ordinary people can change one another's lives. Its characters find hope in difficult circumstances and learn that redemption may arrive when least expected. Christmas themes make the book a choice for readers who value family, faith, and the spirit of giving.A TEXAS AUTHOR ROOTED IN REAL-WORLD EXPERIENCERaised on a ranch, Brett Shayler has shown cutting horses and competed in NCHA Non-Pro and Amateur classes. His parents, Bill and Billie Aylesworth, own Diamond B Quarter Horses, and his mother has spent more than 34 years showing cutting horses. Shayler is a member of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA), the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), and the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA).He has served as a volunteer Search and Rescue K9 handler, and is a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and a National Member of The Explorers Club. These experiences inform the horse-world detail and sense of place in his writing.BOOK AVAILABILITYAll three books are now available through participating booksellers and online retailers, with A Missing Future offered in print and ebook formats. During the NCHA Futurity, readers can find signed copies of all three books at Calven Allen Saddlery. If you cannot stop by, call Brenda at Calven Allen Saddlery to arrange your copy. Whether you are visiting the Fort Worth Stockyards, attending the Futurity, or coming from surrounding cities, stop by and bring your book to be signed. Follow Shayler & Shayler for release announcements, author appearances, and updates.ABOUT THE AUTHORBrett Shayler is a Texas author and screenwriter whose stories are grounded in ranch life, horsemanship, and the natural world. His work includes the Cade Mercer Mysteries Blood on the Reins and A Missing Future, the Christmas Western The Unlikely Saint, and books spanning Western romance, young adult adventure, mystery, and science fiction. Kickapoo Creek was ranked in Chanticleer Book Reviews' Top 25 in the Fiction Western Romance category.

Warren Brett Shayler

Shayler and Shayler, LLC

+1 817-247-4438

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Texas Author Brett Shayler Shares Three Western Stories for the Christmas Season News Provided By Shayler and Shayler,LLC November 27, 2026, 11:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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