MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (IANS) The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will take a decision on the delimitation issue keeping the interests of Odisha in mind, said BJD Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha, Manas Mangaraj, on Friday.

Speculation has intensified over the issue of delimitation following the announcement of special sessions of the Lok Sabha on the November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

Clarifying the party's stand, Mangaraj said BJD has not yet received any specific information about the agenda or the issues to be taken up during the forthcoming special Parliament sessions.

"After receiving detailed facts and information in this regard, the Parliamentary Party will take further steps as per the directions of BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik," he added.

Mangaraj asserted that the BJD has always accorded top priority to the interests of Odisha and will never deviate from this principle in the future either.

The party's position on the delimitation issue will be guided by the state's interests, he added.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya while speaking to media persons said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a Cabinet meeting on Friday. It is being speculated that the Union Cabinet may approve the draft Bill at the meeting.

"What we are saying is that on the points and grounds on which the opposition parties did not support that (Delimitation) bill the last time, if the Union government brings that same proposal again, it will serve no purpose," Acharya added.

He also claimed that this is because delimitation based on population will not ensure equal justice to all states.

The BJD leader said the states who successfully implemented the Union government's population control policy, introduced several years ago, would suffer the most, if delimitation exercise is carried out on the basis of population.

"Our first suggestion is that it would be good if the Union government convenes an all-party meeting before introducing the Bill in Parliament and holds consultations with all political parties. Secondly, instead of introducing the Bill abruptly, the Union government should make the draft Bill available to the public and all opposition parties for their information and consideration," Acharya added.

He said this would allow meaningful discussions and deliberations on its provisions and make the process more fruitful.