New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, on Friday said discussions with a visiting technical team from New Zealand focused on exploring ways to utilise advanced expertise and technology to improve apple cultivation in the state. Speaking with ANI after a meeting with the New Zealand technical team in Shimla, Negi said the discussions were comprehensive and centred on identifying areas where technical knowledge, modern practices and technological interventions could be effectively adopted to strengthen the state's horticulture sector, particularly apple production. The minister said the interaction provided an opportunity to explore potential areas of cooperation and assess how expertise from New Zealand could contribute to improving horticultural practices in Himachal Pradesh. He said the state was keen to examine suitable technologies and technical support that could help enhance productivity, improve cultivation practices and strengthen the apple-growing sector, which is a key contributor to the state's economy. On cooperation with New Zealand in the apple sector, Negi said the proposed collaboration was aimed at improving horticulture in Himachal Pradesh through technical expertise, training, advanced nursery practices and scientific production methods rather than direct monetary assistance. He said the previous year, the Centre had reduced import duties on New Zealand apples from 50 per cent to 25 per cent, and the move had been presented as part of efforts to facilitate trade arrangements. Referring to the latest developments, Negi said a proposal had emerged to establish a Centre of Excellence and that technical cooperation, including assistance in technology transfer and the Geneva-series rootstocks, was being discussed. He clarified that the funding for the state's horticulture-related projects would be drawn from existing schemes, including the state's horticulture development programme, and that New Zealand was not providing direct monetary funding for the proposed initiatives.“New Zealand will not provide monetary funding to us. However, they will provide expertise and technical assistance,” he said. Negi said a New Zealand technical team had visited Himachal Pradesh and held detailed discussions with the state government on how to improve apple cultivation, develop nurseries, establish training facilities and introduce scientific methods of production. He said the discussions focused on identifying locations for nurseries, developing training centres and improving the quality and productivity of apple cultivation through the adoption of advanced techniques. He said the collaboration would also involve experts from New Zealand's apple industry interacting with Himachal Pradesh officials and farmers, particularly in areas where new nurseries would be established. The experts would assist in promoting improved rootstock varieties, nursery development, scientific cultivation practices and training for farmers, he said. Negi said the state government was looking to benefit from New Zealand's experience in modern apple production, including scientific methods of cultivation and improved orchard management, to enhance productivity and strengthen the state's horticulture sector. He said the technical partnership was expected to help growers adopt better practices, improve the quality of apple production and strengthen the horticulture economy of Himachal Pradesh. The meeting was part of efforts to explore technical collaboration and identify practical interventions that could benefit horticulturists across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

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