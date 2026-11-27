Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 22-year-old man from Assam for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on a vital security establishment in Gujarat, including Air Force Station Vadodara, while maintaining contact with a Pakistan-based handler of the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The arrested accused, identified as Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, was allegedly planning to carry out the attack using an automatic assault rifle resembling an AK-47. The ATS recovered the weapon, 23 live cartridges, two empty magazines, a JeM flag, two mobile phones with SIM cards and approximately Rs 20,000 in cash from his possession.

According to the Gujarat ATS, Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Upadhyay received confidential intelligence that an individual from outside Gujarat, allegedly associated with JeM, was planning a terrorist attack in the state while remaining in contact with a JeM handler. Further intelligence indicated that the suspect intended to target a vital security establishment using an automatic assault rifle and was expected to arrive in Gujarat within the next two to three days to make preparations for executing the conspiracy. Following instructions from senior officers, a dedicated ATS team was constituted under the guidance of Superintendents of Police K. Siddharth and K.K. Patel, led by DSP Harsh Upadhyay. The team corroborated the intelligence through technical surveillance and human intelligence.

During the investigation, the ATS conducted an inquiry at Hotel Milan near Sayajigunj Railway Station in Vadodara. The inquiry revealed that a suspicious individual had left the hotel at around 9 am without checking out of his room. Preliminary details obtained from the hotel identified him as Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin. Subsequent technical surveillance indicated that the suspect was travelling in a vehicle from Dahod towards Vadodara. Acting on the information, an ATS team set up a road blockade and began checking vehicles on the Halol-Vadodara Road near Golden Chowkdi. During the operation near Hotel Darshan, the team noticed a suspicious individual near Paldi Bus Stand and apprehended him.

A preliminary examination of the accused's mobile phones allegedly revealed his links with Jaish-e-Mohammed. The ATS also recovered WhatsApp chats containing images with red crosses marked over the gate of Air Force Station Vadodara and other vital installations, which the accused allegedly identified as his designated target points. Further digital scrutiny reportedly uncovered a reconnaissance video of Air Force Station Vadodara, Google Maps screenshots, web links, audio and video clips, links to WhatsApp channels and groups, and instructional videos on operating an automatic assault rifle resembling an AK-47. Based on the findings, the ATS suspects that the accused was carrying out the activities while remaining in contact with a Pakistan-based handler identified as Mufti Rafiq alias "Ibn Abdullah".

During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that Rs 50,000 had been provided to him to purchase a new mobile phone and arrange logistical support required to execute the conspiracy. He further stated that after carrying out the planned attack, he intended to migrate to Pakistan, join JeM as a terrorist and attain martyrdom, according to the ATS. An offence has been registered against the accused at the ATS Police Station vide First C.R. No. 08/2026 under Sections 18, 20, 23(1) and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA); Sections 61, 148 and 149 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); and Section 25(1-AA) of the Arms Act. The ATS has initiated legal proceedings, while further investigation is underway to identify other individuals allegedly involved in the conspiracy and uncover the wider terrorist network. The arrested accused, Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, is 22 years old and a resident of Assam. (ANI)