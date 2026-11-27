Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 28 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in a major administrative reshuffle, changing the postings of several senior police officials, including police commissioners, Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs). According to the transfer list, Mohit Agarwal, an IPS officer of the 1997 batch, has been appointed Police Commissioner of Prayagraj, moving from Varanasi. Piyush Mordia, the 1998-batch officer serving as Police Commissioner of Prayagraj, has been appointed ADG (Establishment), Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow. Ramit Sharma, ADG Bareilly Zone, has been transferred as ADG Lucknow Zone, while Praveen Kumar, who was serving in Lucknow Zone, has been posted as ADG Bareilly Zone.

In another major change, Laxmi Singh, who was serving as Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, has been appointed Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad. J Ravinder Goud, the outgoing Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad, will replace her in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Kiran S, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Lucknow Range, has been appointed Police Commissioner of Varanasi. Among other senior-level changes, Prabhakar Chaudhary has been transferred from DIG Aligarh Range to DIG Lucknow Range. Abhishek Singh, DIG Saharanpur Range, has been posted as DIG Agra Range, while Shailesh Kumar Pandey, who was serving in Agra, has been moved to Aligarh Range. Ashish Tiwari, DIG Technical Services, Uttar Pradesh, has been posted as DIG Saharanpur Range. Gaurav Grover, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ayodhya, has been transferred as SSP Moradabad. Satpal, who was serving as SSP Moradabad, will take charge as SSP Ayodhya. Suniti, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, has been appointed Superintendent of Police (SP), Police Headquarters, under the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh. Akash Tomar, Commandant of the 8th Battalion PAC in Bareilly, has been posted as SP, Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy, Moradabad. Amit Kumar, Commandant of the 23rd Battalion PAC in Moradabad, has been appointed SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

Several officers from the State Police Service (SPS) cadre have also been given new assignments. Narendra Kumar Singh, Commandant of the 15th Battalion PAC, Agra, has been posted as SP, Police Training College (PTC), Sitapur. Anil Kumar Pandey, Commandant of the 36th Battalion PAC, Varanasi, has been appointed SP, Prison Administration and Reforms Services, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Tribhuvan Singh, Commandant of the 30th Battalion PAC, Gonda, has been posted as SP, GRP Headquarters, Lucknow. Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, Commandant of the 42nd Battalion PAC, Prayagraj, who was also holding additional charge as SP, Prison Administration and Reforms Services, has been appointed SP, Intelligence Headquarters, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Sushil Kumar Shukla, Commandant of the 20th Battalion PAC, Azamgarh, has been posted as SP, PTS, Gorakhpur, while Ajit Kumar Sinha, Commandant of the 33rd Battalion PAC, Jhansi, has been appointed SP, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, Lucknow. Dinesh Tripathi, DCP, Kanpur Nagar, has been transferred as DCP, Prayagraj, while Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, DCP, Prayagraj, will take charge as DCP, Kanpur Nagar. Preeti Yadav, DCP, Gautam Buddh Nagar, has been appointed Commandant of the 15th Battalion PAC, Agra.

The government has also revised three earlier transfer orders. Punit Dwivedi's transfer from the post of Additional SP (awaiting posting) at the DGP Headquarters to Additional DCP, Lucknow, has been cancelled. He has instead been posted as Additional DCP, Ghaziabad. Similarly, Neetu's transfer from Additional DCP, Varanasi, to Additional DCP, Gautam Buddh Nagar, has been cancelled, and she has been posted as Additional DCP, Lucknow. Amit Kumawat's transfer from Additional DCP, Lucknow, to Additional DCP, Ghaziabad, has also been cancelled. The reshuffle covers officers from the 1997 to 2020 batches of the IPS and includes officers belonging to both the regular recruitment and State Police Service cadres. (ANI)