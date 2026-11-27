New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Ticket sales at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) surged over 36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7.5 crore as of November 25, with exhibitors reporting stronger business performance and visitor footfall expected to surpass last year's 18 lakh, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Chairman Jawed Ashraf told ANI. The India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, concludes today after 14 days, with organisers reporting higher footfall and stronger sales compared to last year.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ashraf said visitor numbers this year were significantly higher than in previous years. Around 18 lakh people attended the fair last year, and this year's footfall is expected to surpass that figure. Ticket sales also reflected the upward trend, with tickets worth Rs 7.5 crore sold by November 25, compared to Rs 5.5 crore during the corresponding period last year.

"Exhibitors have also reported that their business performance was better than last year," Ashraf said, describing it as a positive sign for the economy and noting that consumer confidence has risen considerably. Representatives of the 51 central ministries, departments and institutions participating in the fair said visitors showed keen interest in their exhibits, while the pavilions of 32 states and Union Territories also witnessed strong footfall.

The fair, inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on November 13, introduced several new features this year. The Chairman said that more than 550 startups participated under the "Hall of Inspiration" initiative, which provided pitching opportunities and facilitated panel discussions. Several investors also visited the fair and expressed interest in meeting the participating startups. Ashraf, who participated in one of the panel discussions, expects startup participation to increase next year.

Ashraf further said that a gaming and interactive digital zone was introduced at the last minute. Despite limited time for publicity, the zone attracted large crowds of young visitors and received positive feedback on social media. A dedicated One District One Product (ODOP) zone was also introduced, separate from the ODOP displays in individual state pavilions. For the first time, porter services were introduced at the fair, with six counters set up across the venue, allowing visitors to send heavy purchases home instead of carrying them around. A dedicated event application also provided exhibitors and visitors with information and navigation assistance.

Ashraf said parking arrangements were well managed, with designated, numbered pick-up points for Ola and Uber cabs. He added that the venue was cleaned continuously, including overnight, to ensure cleanliness every morning. Digital screens installed across the complex will also become permanent features of Bharat Mandapam. The ITPO Chairman credited the media for its coverage and feedback, which helped attract more visitors to the fair. "Overall, the experience for visitors was even better than last year," he said, adding that ITPO will continue to improve the fair and introduce new elements "as times change." (ANI)