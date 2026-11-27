Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar on Friday held a meeting and reviewed the law and order situation of Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural areas with senior police officials, directing them to strengthen preventive policing and take strict action against criminal elements, including Koyta gangs and drug mafias.

During a meeting held at the Government Rest House in Pune, Pawar reviewed the functioning of the three police jurisdictions and emphasised the need to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill and other senior police officials attended the meeting.

Referring to the recent attack in the Shivajinagar court premises, Pawar termed the incident unfortunate and said the police should focus more on preventive measures rather than merely responding after crimes take place. She directed the police to strengthen intelligence-gathering mechanisms to obtain confidential information about criminal activities and take strict action against those possessing illegal weapons, Koyta gangs and drug mafias.

Pawar also instructed officials to increase police patrolling and security arrangements at public places, maintain close surveillance in sensitive areas and conduct regular checks to prevent criminal activities. Emphasising the need to improve traffic management, she said the police department must enhance its overall efficiency and performance to ensure better law enforcement.

In a statement issued after the meeting, she further said that questioning the efficiency of the entire police force over the Shivajinagar court incident would not be appropriate. Expressing confidence in the police administration, she said the force would improve its performance and that its authority and presence would be visible in the coming days. Pawar said Pune, known for its historical, cultural and educational significance, must maintain its identity as a peaceful and safe city. She asserted that criminal activities would not be tolerated in Pune city or the district under any circumstances. She also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police administration in maintaining peace, security and law and order.

Meanwhile, Pune City Police have taken six persons into custody in connection with an attempted murder incident reported near Shivajinagar Court in Pune on November 25. The opposition has strongly criticised the Mahayuti government over law and order situation in the state after the incident. (ANI)