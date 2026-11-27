In what was a heartwarming and electrifying display of tradition and skill, a young Pencak Silat performer stole the spotlight at Indonesia's National Teachers' Day celebration on Wednesday, November 25.

In a video that went viral on social media, the young Pencak Silat performer, reportedly identified as Ujang Zhafran, a boy from Bandung, Indonesia, was seen showcasing his Pencak Silat skills alongside other performers at the National Teachers' Day celebration in Bogor. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was visibly left in awe of the boy's performance.

The National Teacher's Day programme, which took place at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java, featured performances by several children, including singing, traditional dances, and Pencak Silat.

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Prabowo Subianto's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral

Indonesia National Teachers' Day celebration witnessed students showcasing Indonesia's rich cultural heritage on stage, but a young boy, Ujang Zhafran, captured the attention of everyone in the hall, including President Prabowo Subianto and thousands of teachers in attendance.

In a viral video, Ujang was at the forefront of a group of young performers, confidently demonstrating his Pencak Silat moves with swift hand movements, kicks, and energetic footwork. His performance appeared to have impressed Prabowo Subianto, who was seen smiling and applauding from his seat.

Following the performance by Ujang Zhafran was invited by the Indonesian President and lifted him onto his lap and interacted with him, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.

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According to reports, Ujang Zhafran is a four-year-old boy from Bandung, West Java, and is called 'Si Macan Cilik' (Little Tiger) because of his energetic and expressive Pencak Silat performances that became the headline at Indonesia National Teachers' Day performance in Bogor.

Zhafran was part of a group of young performers who showcased their Pencak Silat skills at the event. Apart from martial arts, the four-year-old reportedly also performs ngibing, a traditional Sundanese dance-like movement.

What is Pencak Silat?

Pencak Silat is one of the traditional martial arts indigenous to Indonesia and the wider Malay Archipelago, blending self-defence techniques, acrobatic strikes, and fluid dance-like movements.

The existence of Indonesian martial arts dates back to ancient times across the Indonesian archipelago, with early roots traced to the 7th century during the Srivijaya and Majapahit kingdoms, where warriors trained in self-defence and weapon mastery. Over the centuries, these techniques evolved into distinct regional styles, incorporating local traditions, philosophies and cultural practices.

In 2019, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed the traditions of Pencak Silat onto its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, recognising its deep cultural, spiritual, and artistic significance across Indonesia.

Even today, Pencak Silat is recognised as one of the most celebrated cultural treasures and competitive martial arts in Southeast Asia, and the four-year-old Ujang Zhafran's viral National Teachers' Day showcase proved just how powerfully the centuries-old tradition continues to captivate audiences across generations.

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