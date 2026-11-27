Want fresh palak without visiting the vegetable market? Learn how to grow spinach in pot at home with simple tips. Here's beginner friendly step-by-step guide on it.

Your iron rich vegetable spinach can be planted at home easily on pot. You can harvest it easily in 30 days. Even if you have limited space, a small balcony or terrace can be used to grow spinach. Like this you will get your organic iron rich food at home without any chemicals.

Use a deep (minimum 8-10 inches) broad based pot. An 18-24 inch long rectangular shaped pot is perfect for a group of spinach plants. Put some drainage holes in the base of the pot to drain excess water.

Spinach thrives in nutrient rich and well-draining soil. Combine 40% garden soil, 30% vermicompost, 20% cocopeat and 10% coarse sand. Later you can also add the organic waste from your kitchen to the soil as manure.

Buy high quality spinach seeds from any plant shop. Plant them around 1/2 inch deep and space them about 2 inches apart. Put a thin layer of soil on top and then lightly water the area. Before planting, pre-soak the seeds for 6-8 hours.

This is particularly important when the seeds are sprouting. Test the top layer of soil each day and add water when it begins to dry. But, do not over water.

Put your pot in an area that will get 3-5 hours of sun exposure, in the morning. Keep out of harsh afternoon sun.

Seeds sprout usually within 5-14 days. After seedlings have developed their first proper leaves, take out the plants. There should be 3-4 inches between the remaining strong plants. Apply vermicompost to the soil every 15-20 days.

Typically, spinach can be harvested for the first time after 30-45 days. Only pluck the outer, mature leaves. Make sure that the centre growing tip is left undamaged for further leaf production. Plant new seeds every 2-3 weeks to ensure a steady harvest for the whole year.