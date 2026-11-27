(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Point of Sale Market Size & Share Analysis The global point of sale market size was valued at USD 38.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 44.16 billion in 2026 to USD 129.55 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.40% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Asia Pacific dominated the point of sale market with a share of 42.4% in 2025. The Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) distinguishes a point of sale (POS) terminal as a device used to accept customer card payments, while a POS system can include the wider hardware and software used to process retail transactions. They typically include payment terminals, barcode scanners, cash registers, receipt printers, computers or tablets, and POS software with functions such as inventory tracking, sales reporting, billing, and customer management. These systems are used across retail stores, supermarkets, restaurants, hospitality establishments, and other service-based businesses. The point of sale market demand is driven by digital payment adoption, expansion of omnichannel retail, and the need for real-time inventory visibility. Retailers are adopting cloud POS and mobile POS solutions to streamline checkout operations and improve transaction management. Point of Sale Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 38.60 Billion2026 Market Size USD 44.16 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 129.55 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 14.40%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific North America Market Share (2025) 42.4% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Europe CAGR (2026-2034) 15.2%Segment Insights By Component Leading Segment POS Hardware Market Share in 2025 40.2% By POS Hardware Type Fastest-growing Segment Mobile POS (mPOS) Terminal CAGR 18.1% (2026-2034) By Deployment Mode (Software) Leading Segment Cloud-Based POS Software Market Share in 2025 57.8% By Business Size Fastest-growing Segment Small Enterprises CAGR 16.8% (2026-2034) By End-Use Industry Leading Segment Retail Market Share in 2025 38.6% By Distribution Channel Fastest-growing Segment Direct Sales CAGR 14.8% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 SoftPOS Technology Reduces Dependence on Dedicated Payment Terminals The point of sale market analysis shows that retailers are adopting software-based payment solutions that convert smartphones into contactless payment terminals. CCAvenue launched its Tap to Own Device solution, powered by its SoftPOS SDK, enabling compatible smartphones to accept contactless credit and debit card payments without dedicated POS hardware. This development expands mobile POS, simplifies payment processing, and improves payment accessibility for small and mobile merchants. 02 Android-Based Smart POS Platforms Expand Beyond Transaction Processing POS manufacturers integrate payment acceptance with inventory, business applications, and customer management through open Android-based platforms. Counterpoint Research reported that Android terminals accounted for approximately 48% of global POS device shipments in 2025, with the share projected to reach 70% by 2032. This shift strengthens POS software, inventory management, and integrated retail management capabilities. 01 The point of sale market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the adoption of cloud-based POS systems, integrated payment solutions, and omnichannel retail platforms. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Point of Sale Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Presto USD 10 million In October 2026, Presto raised USD 10 million from investors affiliated with Remus Capital and existing investors to expand its AI-powered drive-through ordering platform and POS integrations. Paymove USD 2.3 million In July 2026, Paymove raised approximately USD 2.3 million (€2 million) to expand its QR-based unattended POS payment solutions across Spain, Portugal, and Italy. Epos Now USD 122 million In June 2026, Epos Now secured up to USD 122 million in financing facilities from HSBC UK to support international expansion and development of its AI-powered POS software. Scotch USD 20 million In June 2026, Scotch raised USD 20 million in Series A funding led by VMG Partners to develop and expand its POS and inventory-management platform for liquor retailers. allO USD 13 million In May 2026, allO raised approximately USD 13 million (€12 million) in Series A funding led by Zigg Capital to expand its AI-based restaurant operating system integrating POS, payments, and back-office functions. Chowbus USD 81 million In March 2026, Chowbus raised USD 81 million in Series C funding led by Prysm Capital and Left Lane Capital to expand its restaurant POS, ordering, and AI-enabled management solutions.

Point of Sale Market Dynamics 01

Integration of POS Systems with Electronic Shelf Labels Drives Retail Automation

Retailers usually connect point of sale (POS) platforms with electronic shelf labels to synchronize product prices, promotional offers, and transaction data across store locations. This integration reduces manual pricing errors, improves inventory management, and enables faster updates through centralized retail management systems. The adoption of connected retail technology is contributing to point of sale market growth.

02

Demand for Unified Loyalty and Transaction Profiles Boosts POS Integration

Retail businesses integrate purchase histories, loyalty accounts, and customer preferences into centralized customer relationship management (CRM) platforms. These systems help retailers deliver personalized promotions, maintain consistent customer records, and coordinate transactions across physical stores and digital channels. The growing adoption of POS software, omnichannel retail solutions, and retail analytics is supporting point of sale market growth.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Point of Sale Market

Key Drivers Market Impact Adoption of Pay-by-Link Transactions Retailers and service providers are integrating payment links into POS software to accept remote payments through messaging platforms, invoices, and digital storefronts. This extends payment processing beyond physical checkout counters and creates demand for connected merchant services and flexible checkout systems. Integration of POS Systems with Electronic Shelf Labels Retailers are connecting point of sale (POS) platforms with electronic shelf labels to synchronize product prices, promotional offers, and checkout data across stores. This improves inventory management, reduces manual pricing errors, and strengthens retail management through connected retail technology. Adoption of Self-Service Returns and Exchange Terminals Retailers are deploying automated return and exchange kiosks that connect transaction records with store inventory and refund systems. These solutions simplify reverse transactions, improve stock reconciliation, and expand the use of POS software, barcode scanning, and integrated checkout systems beyond conventional sales processing. Demand for Unified Loyalty and Transaction Profiles Retail businesses are connecting purchase histories, loyalty accounts, and customer preferences within centralized customer relationship management (CRM) platforms. This integration enables personalized promotions and consistent customer records across physical and digital channels, strengthening omnichannel retail and increasing demand for advanced retail analytics. Expansion of Offline Payment Continuity Solutions Retailers are adopting POS systems with offline transaction capabilities to maintain checkout operations during internet disruptions. Local transaction storage and later synchronization help businesses preserve sales continuity, expanding demand for mobile POS, cloud POS platforms with offline functionality, and reliable payment processing solutions.

01

Legacy POS Database Structures Complicate Transaction Data Migration

Retail businesses that operate older POS platforms often maintain fragmented product codes, customer records, tax configurations, and transaction histories across different systems. Transferring these records to modern cloud POS and retail management platforms requires extensive data cleansing, mapping, and validation to prevent transaction discrepancies. These migration requirements increase implementation costs, extend system transition periods, and create operational challenges for retailers adopting advanced POS software.

02

Cross Border Tax and Fiscalization Requirements Increase POS Localization Complexity

POS providers must adapt transaction software to country-specific tax calculations, electronic invoicing rules, receipt formats, and fiscal reporting requirements. These regulatory differences require localized software configurations, certification, and ongoing system updates to maintain compliance across international markets. The additional development and maintenance costs restrict the scalability of point of sale (POS) solutions and create barriers for providers that serve retailers across multiple countries.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Point of Sale Market

Key Restraints Market Impact Payment Tokenization and Encryption Compatibility Issues POS providers must accommodate different security standards and encryption protocols, which increases development costs and complicates the integration of payment processing systems across merchants. High PCI DSS Compliance Costs Retailers must conduct regular security audits, update encryption controls, and maintain compliance records, increasing the operating costs of POS software and merchant services. Legacy POS Database Structures Complicate Transaction Data Migration Older POS platforms often contain fragmented transaction and customer records, making migration to cloud POS and retail management platforms more complex and costly. Dependence on Proprietary POS Hardware Compatibility restrictions between software and hardware can limit equipment choices and increase replacement costs for retailers using integrated checkout systems and barcode scanning devices. Cross-Border Tax and Fiscalization Requirements Different tax rules, electronic invoicing standards, and fiscal reporting requirements increase localization costs and complicate the international deployment of POS software.

01

Integration of POS Platforms with Workforce Management Systems Creates New Revenue Potential

Retailers connect point of sale (POS) platforms with employee scheduling, attendance tracking, and labor allocation systems to align staff availability with store transaction activity. This integration enables businesses to coordinate employee productivity with sales volumes and improve daily retail management operations. Vendors generate revenue through customized POS software, workforce management modules, and subscription-based retail technology solutions.

02

Adoption of POS-Based Product Traceability Solutions Opens New Commercial Avenues

Retailers in grocery, pharmaceutical, and specialty food sectors integrate product traceability features into POS software to track batch numbers, product origins, expiry dates, and recall information. These capabilities connect barcode scanning, inventory management, and transaction records to improve product-level visibility across retail supply chains. Revenue opportunities include specialized checkout systems, traceability modules, and data integration services that strengthen omnichannel retail operations.

Point of Sale Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Component

POS software accounted for 42.6% of the point of sale market in 2025, reflecting its central role in checkout management, payment processing, inventory management, and retail analytics across modern retail operations.

During the forecast period, the POS services segment is projected to register a CAGR of 13.3%, driven by the demand for payment processing support, system integration, software maintenance, and managed services across retail technology and omnichannel checkout systems.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By POS Hardware Type

Fixed POS terminals represented 36.4% of the point of sale market in 2025 due to their continued use in stationary checkout systems, barcode scanning, payment processing, and integrated retail management operations.

Mobile POS (mPOS) terminals will expand to 18.1% CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by wider adoption of mobile POS technology, contactless payments, and flexible checkout systems across omnichannel retail and on the go sales environments.

By Deployment Mode (Software)

With a 57.8% share in 2025, cloud-based POS software led the deployment segment, owing to its remote accessibility, centralized inventory management, and seamless integration with payment processing and retail analytics platforms.

Hybrid POS software is anticipated to record a CAGR of 13.1% from 2026 to 2034, as retailers seek flexible retail management solutions that combine cloud connectivity with local data processing, secure checkout systems, and uninterrupted payment processing.

By Business Size

Small enterprises led the business size segment with a share of 37.8% in 2025, reflecting their reliance on affordable POS software, integrated payment processing, and streamlined inventory management to support daily retail operations.

The medium-sized enterprises segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, propelled by the adoption of cloud POS, mobile POS, and integrated retail management solutions to improve inventory management, payment processing, and omnichannel retail operations.

By End Use Industry

Retail segment held a 38.6% share of the point of sale market in 2025, reflecting extensive use of POS software, barcode scanning, contactless payments, and customer relationship management (CRM) across modern retail checkout systems.

Between 2026 and 2034, the foodservice and hospitality segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.2%, supported by wider adoption of cloud POS, mobile POS, and integrated checkout systems for faster payment processing, order management, and customer relationship management (CRM).

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, direct sales had a CAGR of 14.8% during 2026–2034, driven by growing preference for direct procurement of POS software, hardware, and integrated payment processing solutions, enabling businesses to obtain tailored retail technology and technical support.

A growth rate of 13.7% is estimated for indirect sales from 2026 to 2034. This growth is driven by the expanding reach of POS distributors, resellers, and system integrators that provide POS software, checkout systems, and retail technology solutions to businesses across diverse markets.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Point of Sale Market Regional AnalysisAsia Pacific Point of Sale Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global point of sale market, accounting for a dominant share of 42.4% in 2025. The region is also projected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

China Point of Sale Market

In July 2026, the Shenzhen Branch of the People's Bank of China reported that 41,000 merchants across Shenzhen accepted overseas-issued bank cards through 51,000 POS terminals, covering airports, hotels, commercial districts, and tourism locations. The initiative also included collaboration with Weixin Pay to simplify payment access for international visitors. These measures encourage merchants to install or upgrade POS terminals capable of processing international card transactions, alongside QR-code payment solutions.

Japan Point of Sale Market

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) reported that cashless payments accounted for 58.0% of consumer payments in 2025, equivalent to ¥162.7 trillion, as the government works toward a 65% interim target by 2030. In August 2026, METI-backed payment infrastructure initiatives were complemented by a partnership between JCB, Japan Card Network, and Vesca to expand integrated payment terminals combining card acceptance, QR payments, and merchant management applications. These efforts encourage wider deployment of cashless-enabled POS terminals across Japanese businesses.

India Point of Sale Market

In February 2026, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that approximately 5.80 crore digital payment touchpoints had been deployed nationwide through the Reserve Bank of India's Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) as of December 31, 2025. The fund supports the deployment of POS terminals and QRcode payment infrastructure, particularly in Tier III to Tier VI centers and underserved regions. The initiative strengthens merchant payment acceptance and encourages wider adoption of electronic payment systems.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

North America Point of Sale Market

North America's point of sale market is likely to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

U.S. Point of Sale Market

The Federal Reserve's 2026 Payments Study reported that consumers and businesses made 236.6 billion non-cash payments in 2024, with debit and credit cards accounting for approximately 79% of transactions. In August 2026, the Federal Reserve's Diary of Consumer Payment Choice also reported that consumers made an average of 47 payments per month in 2025, with debit and credit cards remaining the most frequently used payment methods. These payment patterns sustain demand for card terminals, contactless readers, mobile POS devices, and integrated transaction-processing software.

Canada Point of Sale Market

Payments Canada reported that the country recorded 26.7 billion retail payment transactions worth CAD 12.9 trillion in 2025, with credit and debit cards accounting for 68% of transaction volume. Contactless payment volume increased 9% year-over-year, driven partly by a 12% rise in contactless credit card payments. The Bank of Canada also reported that contactless cards accounted for more than 60% of in-person transactions by volume and value, supporting demand for contactless POS terminals, card readers, and integrated payment systems.

Europe Point of Sale Market

Europe's point of sale market is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

U.K. Point of Sale Market

According to UK Finance's 2026 Payment Markets Report, card payments accounted for 64% of all UK payments in 2025, while contactless transactions reached 19.2 billion, representing 39% of total payment volume. Additionally, 65% of UK adults were registered for at least one mobile payment service in 2025, increasing demand for contactless-enabled terminals and mobile POS solutions.

Germany Point of Sale Market

According to the Deutsche Bundesbank, Germany recorded approximately 14.5 billion card transactions in 2025, an 11% increase over the previous year. The number of POS terminals also increased by 11% to approximately 1.3 million units by the end of 2025. The Bundesbank's June 2026 payment behavior study found that cashless methods accounted for 55% of purchases, compared with 45% for cash, supporting demand for card terminals, contactless readers, and integrated POS systems.

Latin America Point of Sale Market

Latin America's point of sale market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Brazil Point of Sale Market

Banco Central do Brasil expanded the availability of contactless Pix, enabling consumers to make payments by bringing NFC-enabled smartphones close to compatible POS terminals. The Central Bank's framework requires leading financial and payment institutions to support account linking with digital wallets, while merchant participation depends on compatible terminal activation. This initiative encourages upgrades to NFC-enabled POS terminals and supports the integration of instant payments with conventional card-acceptance infrastructure.

Mexico Point of Sale Market

In September 2026, Mexico's Ministry of Economy, in partnership with Visa, reported that its Crece tu MIPYME con Pagos Digitales program had enabled one million MSMEs to accept digital payments. The program provides access to free POS terminals, promotional transaction fees, and contactless payment technologies, including Tap to Phone. The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) and Bank of Mexico proposed regulatory changes in August 2026 to improve card payment acceptance and require interoperability across POS terminals.

Middle East & Africa Point of Sale Market

The Middle East & Africa point of sale market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

UAE Point of Sale Market

In July 2026, the Central Bank of the UAE officially launched Jaywan, the country's national card payment scheme, with nationwide card issuance by banks and licensed financial institutions. Jaywan cards support contactless transactions at POS terminals, ATMs, and e-commerce platforms. In August 2026, Dubai Finance and Digital Dubai integrated Jaywan into the DubaiPay platform, enabling its use for government payments and supporting Dubai's target of achieving 90% cashless transactions by the end of 2026.

South Africa Point of Sale Market

In July 2026, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) published version 1.2 of its QR+ Standard under the Payments Ecosystem Modernisation Programme, enabling interoperable payment initiation across QR codes, barcodes, and digital links. The South African Post Office upgraded its POS infrastructure across 610 priority branches, introducing EMV-compliant terminals, contactless payments, and replacement hardware.

Competitive Landscape

The point of sale market competitive landscape includes POS hardware manufacturers, payment technology providers, and software developers offering integrated transaction management solutions. Key players such as NCR Voyix, Oracle, HP, Ingenico, and Verifone are estimated to account for 25–30% of the global point of sale market share.

Established players compete through POS hardware innovation, payment processing capabilities, software integration, transaction security, and customer support. Emerging competitors focus on cloud-based POS platforms, mobile payment solutions, AI-enabled analytics, and integrated retail management systems to address demand across retail, hospitality, and other commercial sectors.

POS Hardware POS Software POS Services

Fixed POS Terminals Mobile POS (mPOS) Terminals Payment-Only Terminals Self-Service Kiosks and POS Terminals POS Peripherals and Accessories

On-Premises POS Software Cloud-Based POS Software Hybrid POS Software

Small Enterprises Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Retail Foodservice and Hospitality Healthcare Transportation and Logistics Entertainment and Leisure Others

Direct Sales Indirect Sales

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Point of Sale Market NCR Voyix Corporation Oracle Corporatio HP Inc. Ingenic Verifone PAX Global Technology Diebold Nixdorf Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Block, Inc. Toast, Inc. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Fiserv, Inc. Shopify Inc. Panasonic Corporation Fujitsu LimitedKey Industry Developments November 2026 Nidec Instruments started mass production and sales of MPT200, a multi-payment terminal supporting contactless credit cards, electronic money, contact IC payments and loyalty-point services. October 2026 Shopify and Verifone launched Verifone Victa Mobile for Shopify POS. June 2026 Levata acquired POSDATA Group, adding payment-terminal distribution, encryption key injection, deployment and lifecycle-management services to its retail and hospitality technology portfolio. May 2026 NCR Voyix and Stater Bros. signed an agreement to transition nearly 170 Stater Bros. supermarket stores to NCR Voyix's POS and payment solutions through its Voyix Commerce Platform. February 2026 Nexi Group introduced Nexi SmartStation, an integrated commerce device ScopeSegmentation By Component 3By POS Hardware Type 5By Deployment Mode (Software) 3By Business Size 3By End-Use Industry 6By Distribution Channel 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5NCR Voyix Corporation · Oracle Corporation · HP Inc. · Ingenico · VerifoneRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) According to Straits Research, the point of sale market size is valued at USD 44.16 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 129.55 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 14.40% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the point of sale market in 2025. The leading brands in this market are NCR Voyix Corporation, Oracle Corporation, HP Inc., Ingenico, and Verifone. The point of sale market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.40% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.