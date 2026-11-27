(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Anti-Vegf Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis The global anti-vegf market size was valued at USD 12.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 12.74 billion in 2026 to USD 13.82 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 1.02% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the anti-vegf market with a share of 42.5% in 2025. Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor, also known as VEGF, is a protein naturally produced in the human body and is accountable for developing new blood vessels and their upkeep. Under abnormal conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, blood vessel obstruction, or age-related macular degeneration, it causes the formation of abnormal blood vessels, which can bleed, leak, and ultimately result in scar formation and the loss of vision. Anti-VEGF Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 12.61 Billion2026 Market Size USD 12.74 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 13.82 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 1.02%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 42.5% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 8.9%Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Eylea Market Share in 2025 55.8% By Disease Fastest-gowing Segment Diabetic Retinopathy CAGR 8.6% (2026–2034) By Drug Leading Segment Aflibercept Market Share in 2025 18.6% By Type Fastest-growing Segment Placenta Growth Factor Inhibitors CAGR 8.4% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Bispecific Antibody Therapies Advance Dual VEGF Pathway Inhibition The anti-VEGF market analysis shows that the need for more comprehensive control of retinal disease pathways is encouraging the development of bispecific antibody therapies. These treatments target two disease-related pathways, such as VEGF-A and angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2), to address vascular leakage and abnormal blood vessel formation through a single therapeutic approach. This development expands treatment options for retinal disorders, supports longer-lasting disease control, and creates opportunities for advanced biologic therapies. 02 Port Delivery Systems Enable Continuous Anti-VEGF Drug Administration The need to reduce frequent intravitreal injections is encouraging the adoption of port delivery systems for anti-VEGF drug administration. These implantable devices store concentrated medication and gradually release it into the eye, with periodic refilling to maintain drug delivery over extended intervals. This approach reduces treatment visit frequency, supports long-term therapy management, and improves convenience for patients requiring repeated anti-VEGF treatment. 01 Aging Global Population Increase Market Demand The expanding elderly population increases the number of individuals susceptible to age-related retinal conditions, particularly age-related macular degeneration. Age-associated changes in retinal health create a greater need for ophthalmic treatment and long-term disease management, supporting the use of anti-VEGF therapies among older patients. 02 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Anti-VEGF Market

Drivers Market Impact Prevalence of Retinal Disorders A higher incidence of age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion increases the need for anti-VEGF therapies to manage vision impairment. Aging Global Population The expanding elderly population increases the patient pool for age-associated retinal conditions, supporting demand for anti-VEGF treatment. Burden of Diabetes A larger population with diabetes increases the risk of diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema, creating greater demand for therapies that control abnormal retinal blood vessel development. Early Diagnosis and Ophthalmic Screening Wider access to retinal examinations and diagnostic imaging enables earlier identification of retinal disorders, supporting timely treatment initiation with anti-VEGF drugs. Greater Access to Specialized Eye Care Improvements in ophthalmology infrastructure, specialist availability, and retinal treatment services enable more patients to receive anti-VEGF injections and ongoing disease management.

01

High Cost of Anti-VEGF Therapies Limits Patient Accessibility

Anti-VEGF therapies involve specialized biologic manufacturing processes, advanced drug development, and repeated intravitreal administration to manage chronic retinal conditions. Additional expenses related to ophthalmologist consultations, diagnostic imaging, follow-up visits, and continuous treatment increase the overall healthcare burden. These high treatment costs can create affordability challenges for patients, particularly those requiring long-term therapy or lacking adequate insurance coverage, limiting access to anti-VEGF treatments.

02

Risk of Ocular Adverse Effects and Injection-Related Complications Creates Treatment Concerns

Anti-VEGF therapies are administered through intravitreal injections, which carry potential risks such as endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, increased intraocular pressure, and ocular inflammation. These complications require careful administration, post-treatment monitoring, and timely medical intervention to maintain patient safety. Concerns regarding injection-related risks can create hesitation among patients and healthcare providers, potentially affecting treatment acceptance and adherence.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Anti-Vegf Market

Restraints Market Impact High Cost of Anti-VEGF Therapies Anti-VEGF drugs require specialized biologic manufacturing, repeated intravitreal administration, and ongoing treatment, increasing healthcare expenses and limiting affordability for patients. Risk of Ocular Adverse Effects and Injection-Related Complications Intravitreal injections can cause complications such as endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, increased intraocular pressure, and inflammation, creating treatment concerns among patients and healthcare providers. Frequent Treatment and Injection Requirements Chronic retinal conditions often require repeated injections and continuous monitoring, increasing treatment burden, healthcare visits, and patient management costs. Stringent Regulatory Approval and Clinical Requirements Anti-VEGF therapies require extensive clinical evaluation, safety monitoring, and regulatory compliance, increasing drug development expenses and delaying product commercialization. Limited Access to Specialized Retinal Care Dependence on trained ophthalmologists, retinal specialists, and equipped healthcare facilities can restrict treatment availability, particularly in underserved and remote regions.

01

Anti-VEGF Therapies for Retinal Vein Occlusion

Pharmaceutical companies, ophthalmology clinics, and retinal care specialists can expand the use of anti-VEGF therapies for patients with retinal vein occlusion, particularly those experiencing macular edema. Revenue opportunities include drug sales, hospital supply agreements, treatment partnerships, and specialized ophthalmic care programs. Companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Bayer offer anti-VEGF therapies relevant to this opportunity.

02

Development of Long-Acting Anti-VEGF Formulations to Reduce Injection Frequency

Pharmaceutical developers, biotechnology companies, and drug delivery technology providers can develop long-acting anti-VEGF formulations that maintain therapeutic effects over extended periods and reduce the need for frequent intravitreal injections. Commercial opportunities include sustained-release drug development, formulation licensing, delivery technology partnerships, and premium ophthalmic treatment products.

Anti-Vegf Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product

Eylea accounted for a share of 55.8% in 2025, owing to its established clinical use in treating retinal disorders and its role in managing vision-threatening conditions through anti-VEGF therapy.

Beovu is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, driven by its high-concentration formulation and potential to reduce the frequency of treatment administration for eligible patients.

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By Disease

Age-Related Macular Degeneration accounted for a share of 40.3% in 2025, reflecting the substantial use of anti-VEGF therapies to manage abnormal blood vessel formation and prevent vision deterioration associated with the condition.

Diabetic Retinopathy is projected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, as the increasing clinical focus on early retinal intervention and prevention of diabetes-related vision complications strengthens treatment adoption.

By Drug

Aflibercept accounted for a share of 18.6% in 2025, owing to its established therapeutic application in retinal vascular disorders and its ability to inhibit multiple VEGF-related pathways.

Fruquintinib is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, driven by its selective inhibition of VEGF receptors and its application in targeted cancer treatment.

By Type

VEGF-A Inhibitors accounted for a share of 72.4% in 2025, reflecting their established role in blocking vascular endothelial growth factor activity and managing abnormal blood vessel formation across several therapeutic indications.

Placenta Growth Factor Inhibitors are projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, driven by their potential to target angiogenesis-related pathways and expand therapeutic approaches for vascular and retinal disorders.

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Anti-VEGF Market Regional OutlookNorth America Anti-VEGF Market

The North America anti-VEGF market accounted for a dominant share of 42.5% in 2025.

U.S. Anti-VEGF Market

The U.S. has an established ophthalmology sector supported by specialized retinal clinics, advanced diagnostic imaging, and access to biologic treatments. Anti-VEGF therapies are widely used for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. The availability of branded biologics and biosimilar alternatives also supports treatment access across different healthcare settings.

Canada Anti-VEGF Market

Canada's established ophthalmology services and public healthcare infrastructure support the use of anti-VEGF therapies for retinal disorders. Hospitals and specialized eye clinics use these treatments to manage age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and other vascular retinal conditions. Public reimbursement arrangements and access to ophthalmic specialists influence treatment adoption across provinces.

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Europe Anti-VEGF Market

Europe anti-VEGF market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

Germany Anti-VEGF Market

Germany's advanced healthcare infrastructure and specialized ophthalmology services support demand for anti-VEGF therapies. Hospitals and retinal clinics use these medicines to manage wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. Established pharmaceutical distribution networks and the availability of biologic and biosimilar treatments support the treatment landscape.

U.K. Anti-VEGF Market

The U.K.'s national healthcare system and established retinal treatment services support the use of anti-VEGF medicines. These therapies are used in specialist ophthalmology departments to manage retinal vascular diseases and prevent vision deterioration. Access through established treatment pathways and the availability of approved biologic therapies support regional adoption.

Asia Pacific Anti-VEGF Market

Asia Pacific anti-VEGF market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

China Anti-VEGF Market

China's expanding ophthalmology infrastructure and pharmaceutical industry support demand for anti-VEGF treatments. Hospitals and specialized eye care centers use these therapies for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. Domestic biologic manufacturing and the availability of treatment alternatives also support access to retinal therapies.

India Anti-VEGF Market

India's expanding ophthalmology services and specialized retinal care infrastructure support the adoption of anti-VEGF therapies. Hospitals and eye care centers use these treatments to manage diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and other retinal vascular disorders. The availability of domestic pharmaceutical products and biosimilar alternatives also supports treatment accessibility.

Japan Anti-VEGF Market

Japan's established healthcare infrastructure and advanced ophthalmology services support the use of anti-VEGF therapies for retinal disorders. These medicines are used to manage age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. Access to specialized retinal clinics, advanced diagnostic technologies, and approved biologic treatments supports regional demand.

Competitive Landscape

The anti-VEGF market is moderately consolidated, with competition involving pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, ophthalmology-focused drug developers, and specialty therapeutics manufacturers. The leading players in the market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Bayer, accounting for 40–45% of the global anti-VEGF market share.

Established players compete primarily on clinical efficacy, treatment safety, duration of action, regulatory approvals, manufacturing capabilities, physician relationships, and global distribution networks. Emerging and specialized players in the anti-VEGF market ecosystem compete through next-generation drug formulations, extended-release delivery systems, biosimilars, novel therapeutic targets, improved dosing convenience, and cost-effective treatment options for retinal diseases.

Eylea Lucentis Beovu

Macular Edema Diabetic Retinopathy Retinal Vein Occlusion Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Small Molecules Biologics

VEGF-A Inhibitors VEGF-B Inhibitors VEGF-C Inhibitors Placenta Growth Factor Inhibitors

Hospitals Specialty Clinics Mail Order Pharmacies

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Anti-VEGF Market F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) Amgen Inc. (U.S. Pfizer Inc. (U.S.) Xbrane Biopharma AB (Sweden) Allergan plc (Ireland Bayer AG (Germany) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.) Viatris Inc. (U.S.)Key Industry Developments May 2026 Samsung Bioepis received European Commission approval for OBODENCE® (SB15, aflibercept), a biosimilar referencing EYLEA®, for the treatment of multiple retinal vascular diseases. March 2026 Roche announced positive regulatory progress for Vabysmo® in additional ophthalmology indications and expanded commercialization across international markets, strengthening its anti-VEGF portfolio. January 2026 Celltrion received European Commission approval for EYDENZELT® (CT-P42, aflibercept), a biosimilar referencing EYLEA®, for multiple retinal disorders including wet AMD, DME, and RVO ScopeSegmentation By Product 3By Disease 4By Drug 2By Type 4By Distribution Channel 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) · Amgen Inc. (U.S.) · Pfizer Inc. (U.S.) · Xbrane Biopharma AB (Sweden) · Allergan plc (Ireland)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The anti-vegf market size is valued at USD 12.74 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 13.82 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 1.02% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 42.5% in 2025. The leading players in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Xbrane Biopharma AB, Allergan. The anti-vegf market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.02% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.