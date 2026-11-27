MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bluefin, a decentralized exchange focused on Sui perpetual futures, will shut down its perps trading services on Dec. 4, citing a strategic shift toward spot markets and tokenized real-world assets.

In a Thursday X post, the DEX said its plan is closely tied to how the Sui ecosystem is evolving-specifically as the Sui team“internalizes more of the network's perps initiatives,” Bluefin expects its resources to be better used in areas that complement that direction.

Bluefin will discontinue Sui perpetual futures on Dec. 4, redirecting efforts toward spot trading and tokenized real-world assets. The platform asked users to close any open positions by Dec. 4; withdrawals are expected to remain available after trading ends for an unspecified period. Bluefin previously dominated Sui perps activity, accounting for 95% of the network's all-time perpetual trading volume. DefiLlama data shows Bluefin's single-day perpetual futures volume fell sharply from hundreds of millions (Feb. 14, 2024) to far lower levels later on. The move comes as Sui's overall monthly perps volume has declined substantially from its late-2024 peak.

Key takeawaysWhy Bluefin is exiting Sui perps

Bluefin's decision is framed as a reallocation of resources. The exchange said it expects the Sui ecosystem's perps roadmap to be increasingly handled internally by the network's team. As a result, Bluefin believes its efforts should shift to opportunities that align with where Sui is going next.

The DEX also signaled that its future focus will not be limited to trading. In addition to spot, Bluefin highlighted tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) as part of its next steps, implying a broader product direction beyond leverage-oriented derivatives.

What users need to do before Dec. 4

Bluefin told customers to close open positions by Dec. 4, the date trading ends. Importantly, it also stated that withdrawals will continue to be available after the perps services stop, though the platform did not specify how long access will remain open.

For traders, this calendar is the main operational detail: open exposure needs to be managed before the shutdown to avoid being caught in end-of-service mechanics. For liquidity providers and account holders, the withdrawal timeline is the key remaining uncertainty until Bluefin clarifies the duration of post-trading access.

Bluefin's scale-and how quickly momentum faded

Bluefin's exit is notable because of how much of Sui's perpetual futures activity it previously represented. The DEX said it accounted for 95% of Sui's all-time perpetual trading volume and had more than 2.5 million accounts-figures that suggest Bluefin was effectively the default perps venue for many users on the network.

DefiLlama's protocol statistics also illustrate how much trading activity concentrated in Bluefin at different points. According to DefiLlama, Bluefin processed as much as $575 million in perpetual futures trades on Feb. 14, 2024.

However, activity later contracted dramatically. On Friday, DefiLlama showed Bluefin's single-day perpetual futures volume at $516,253-an indication that even the platform best positioned in the perps niche faced a prolonged pullback in demand.

Sui perps are in a broader downturn

Bluefin's exit also reflects a wider issue in Sui's derivatives market. DefiLlama data cited in the announcement indicates that Sui's monthly perps volume has fallen from a peak of $4.85 billion in December 2024 to $312 million so far in November.

That decline matters because it changes the risk-reward profile for perps operators. Even if a venue maintains its user base, the revenue potential can shrink when overall market participation and trading frequency drop. Bluefin's shift toward spot and tokenized RWAs can be read as an attempt to move toward segments that may offer steadier engagement than a perps market that has been consistently cooling.

At the same time, the announcement creates a structural question for the ecosystem: if Sui perps initiatives are increasingly handled by the Sui team, what will that mean for liquidity fragmentation and user experience? Bluefin's departure may reduce friction for users seeking a single standardized perps implementation-but it could also temporarily leave the market with fewer interfaces, fewer routes for liquidity, or a transition period before new activity stabilizes.

What to watch next for Sui users and builders

In the run-up to Dec. 4, Sui traders should prioritize closing positions and monitoring Bluefin's withdrawal details as the shutdown approaches. More broadly, the key uncertainty is how the Sui team's growing internal role in perps initiatives will reshape derivatives access-whether trading volume stabilizes, concentrates on fewer venues, or continues to trend downward while new product directions gain traction.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.