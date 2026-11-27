Retirement from military service marks the end of a distinguished career in uniform, but not the end of a veteran's contribution to society. For men and women who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding the nation, the transition to civilian life presents new opportunities, responsibilities and challenges that require deliberate preparation, institutional support and community engagement.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), through the Directorate of Military Veterans (DMV), held a sensitisation forum in Mombasa, bringing together military veterans from the Coast region to discuss their welfare, the implementation of the Military Veterans Act, 2022, and opportunities for greater grassroots participation.

Addressing the veterans, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans, Major General (Rtd) William Shume, highlighted the progress made in operationalising the Act and advancing veterans' welfare. He emphasised the need for sustained efforts to ensure that its provisions translate into tangible benefits for veterans and their families.

The Director of Military Veterans, Brigadier Moses Leriari, underscored the importance of early retirement planning, noting that transitioning from the structured military environment to civilian life requires financial preparedness, personal adjustment and meaningful community integration.

He encouraged serving personnel to prepare for retirement well in advance by establishing homes, planning for their future livelihoods and nurturing relationships within their communities before leaving military service.

Brigadier Leriari further urged veterans to familiarise themselves with the Military Veterans Act, 2022, emphasising that understanding their rights and entitlements is fundamental to accessing the benefits provided under the legislation. He encouraged them to register with their respective county offices, actively participate in sensitisation forums and channel their concerns through established institutional structures.

A highlight of the forum was an interactive session that provided veterans with an opportunity to share their experiences, articulate welfare concerns and seek clarification on issues affecting their lives after service. The Directorate offered guidance on available mechanisms for addressing their concerns.

Through such engagements, KDF continues to promote an inclusive and responsive veterans' welfare framework that recognises the sacrifices of former military personnel while empowering them to lead dignified, productive and fulfilling lives beyond the uniform.

The uniform may be laid aside, but the legacy of service, sacrifice and patriotism endures.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.