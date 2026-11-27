MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian AI innovator Raul John Aju recently shared a photograph with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Instagram after meeting him at the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow. Popularly known as the 'AI Kid of India', the young entrepreneur reflected on his journey, recalling how he started making videos at the age of nine.

Sharing a selfie with Putin, Aju spoke about how his journey in technology and content creation had taken him to an experience he had never imagined as a child.

“From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here,” he wrote.

Raul John Aju reflects on his journey and learning experiences

While meeting the Russian president was a significant moment, Aju also highlighted the personal growth and lessons he had gained along the way.

“More than anything I've achieved, I'm grateful for the person this journey has helped me become.”

Reflecting on his experience at the Moscow conference, the young innovator spoke about meeting professionals working in artificial intelligence and how their knowledge made him realise there was still much more to learn.

“Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn.”

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Aju also acknowledged the people who supported him throughout his journey, expressing gratitude to the conference organisers, his parents, friends and others who helped him pursue his ambitions.

“And to everyone who's been part of this journey, thank you for making a little kid's dreams come true.”

Concluding his Instagram post, the young entrepreneur said that despite his achievements and experiences, he continues to approach life with the curiosity that first sparked his interest in technology.

“Still a curious kid, just with a few more stories to tell.”

He also shared a photograph of himself posing alongside Vladimir Putin, offering his followers a glimpse of the meeting in Moscow.

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Originally from Kerala, Raul John Aju is a teenage AI entrepreneur, developer and educator who is popularly known as the 'AI Kid of India'.

His interest in technology reportedly began at a young age. At just 12, he developed his first humanoid robot, marking an early milestone in his journey as a technology enthusiast and innovator.

Aju later ventured into entrepreneurship by founding AI Realm Technologies. The venture marked his entry into the business world at the age of 16.

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His journey from experimenting with content creation as a nine-year-old to developing technology and building an AI venture has made him a notable young name in India's artificial intelligence space.