Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, School of Geography, University of Nottingham

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Connor is a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow in the School of Geography at the University of Nottingham. He is a quantitative ecologist and conservation scientist whose research examines how biodiversity responds to environmental change, human activities and landscape characteristics.

His work has broad interests in macroecology, biodiversity data quality, citizen science and the integration of large-scale ecological datasets. He also has a particular focus on birds of prey, including their movement behaviour, habitat use, mortality risks and interactions with human-modified environments.

As a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, Connor is investigating geographical and social inequalities in biodiversity monitoring through his independently funded project "Cold Spots of Connection: Biodiversity Monitoring in the Information Age". This research explores where biodiversity observations are missing, the processes that contribute to these gaps, and their implications for ecological knowledge and conservation.

Connor is a member of the UK Biodiversity Observation Network's Data Coordination & Interoperability Working Group and is also an Associate Editor for Ibis and the Journal of Raptor Research.



2026–present Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, University of Nottingham

2025–present Research Scientist, Bernd Meyburg Foundation for Raptor Research and Conservation 2024–2025 Lecturer in Ecology and Conservation, University of Brighton



2025 University of Nottingham, PhD in Geography

2020 University of Brighton, MRes Ecology & Conservation 2019 University of Brighton, BSc (Hons) Ecology



Raptor Research Foundation

British Ecological Society British Ornithologists' Union

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