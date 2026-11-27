Professor of Hydrology and Remote Sensing, University of Southampton

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Justin Sheffield is Professor of Hydrology and Remote Sensing at the University of Southampton, UK. His research is on fundamental and applied research on large-scale hydrology and its interactions with climate variability and change. He has published extensively on hydrological extremes, climate change, and hydrological processes from catchment to global scale, and on the application of research to hazards impacts reduction, and water and food security particularly in developing regions. He has received a number of awards including the 2014 Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water for work on drought monitoring and prediction, and the 2013 European Geosciences Union Plinius Medal for multi-disciplinary research and applications in hydrological hazards. He was named the 2019 Robert E. Horton Lecturer in Hydrology by the American Meteorological Society for advancing hydrologically coherent analyses of drought across scales, and pioneering the development of integrated drought monitoring tools for food-insecure countries.

Research interests:

Large-scale hydrology and its interactions with climate variability and change.

Hydrological extremes, climate change, and hydrological processes from catchment to global scale.

The application of fundamental research to natural hazards impacts reduction, including monitoring and prediction systems.

Water and food security particularly in developing regions.

–present Professor of Hydrology and Remote Sensing, University of Southampton

Experience