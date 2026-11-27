MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Members of the "Peace Bridge" initiative group met with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan on November 27, 2026.

The fifth meeting under the initiative began in Armenia on November 26, bringing together a total of 60 representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society.

Discussions during the roundtable focus on the peace agenda agreed upon at the Washington summit on August 8, 2025, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening and institutionalizing the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

A day earlier, participants of the fifth roundtable also met with Armenian Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan. During the meeting, participants had the opportunity to raise questions of interest to the Security Council secretary, followed by discussions on various views and proposals.

The "Peace Bridge" Dialogue Platform was established to strengthen trust and promote sustained dialogue between representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil societies. Within the framework of the initiative, the sides regularly hold meetings to discuss the peace process, regional security, the media and the role of civil society.

The first meeting took place in Yerevan on October 21-22, 2025, where the main areas of dialogue were identified. Another important meeting was held in Baku on November 21-22, 2025, with the participation of experts and NGO representatives from both countries.

The most recent meeting was held in Gabala on April 10-12, focusing on dialogue and the promotion of direct contacts between civil society representatives of the two countries.