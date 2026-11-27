Russian Strikes Hit Railways And Energy Infrastructure In Nine Ukrainian Regions Overnight PM Koretskyi
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform says.
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