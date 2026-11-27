Secretary General Of The Council Of Europe Arrives In Kyiv
“Arrived in Kyiv this morning. A just and lasting peace for Ukraine must be built on accountability, human rights and the rule of law. Over the next two days, I will meet Ukraine's leadership to advance the Council of Europe's work towards that goal,” Berset said.Read also: Council of Europe urges Ukraine to strengthen protection of Roma and LGBTI people against discrimination
As Ukrinform reported, on November 18, the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers approved a new Action Plan for Ukraine for 2027–2030, titled“Democratic Security for Ukraine,” with an indicative budget of €70 million.
Photo: Alain Berset / X
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