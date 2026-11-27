MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.

“Arrived in Kyiv this morning. A just and lasting peace for Ukraine must be built on accountability, human rights and the rule of law. Over the next two days, I will meet Ukraine's leadership to advance the Council of Europe's work towards that goal,” Berset said.

Council of Europe urges Ukraine to strengthen protection of Roma and LGBTI people against discrimination

As Ukrinform reported, on November 18, the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers approved a new Action Plan for Ukraine for 2027–2030, titled“Democratic Security for Ukraine,” with an indicative budget of €70 million.

Photo: Alain Berset / X