MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, Nov. 27 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Thursday evening.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah II's working visit to the United Kingdom, focused on ways to strengthen the Jordanian-British partnership and expand cooperation across various fields.

The two ministers also discussed regional developments, particularly efforts to de-escalate tensions, restore calm, and promote security and stability across the region.

They also addressed the serious developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, focusing on efforts to ensure the urgent and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, halt escalation in the West Bank, and establish a genuine pathway towards implementing the two-state solution.

Safadi commended Britain's support for the two-state solution, as well as the significant measures recently taken by the British government against settlement activity, including imposing a trade ban on products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank and sanctions on Israeli companies involved in settlement construction.

The two ministers agreed to maintain coordination to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address regional and international issues of mutual concern.

//Petra// MF