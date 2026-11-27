MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Bitcoin's sharp selloff gives way to tentative Thanksgiving rebound

Bitcoin has suffered one of its sharpest selloffs of the year, falling to an over two-year low near $55,122 before staging a modest recovery over the Thanksgiving period.

The cryptocurrency has since reclaimed the $60,000 level, helped by a broader improvement in risk appetite and short covering, but the rebound remains fragile. Persistent US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows, thin holiday liquidity and concerns over the wider risk-asset environment continue to weigh on the outlook.

Bitcoin's recovery therefore offers some respite after a brutal decline, but it is too early to conclude that a durable bottom is in place.

Bitcoin suffers sharp November selloff

Bitcoin's latest decline has been particularly severe. After trading above $80,000 earlier in November, it fell below $70,000 and subsequently dropped as low as $55,122.45 on 21 November, its lowest level since September 2024.

The selloff has been driven by a combination of factors.

Bitcoin has increasingly traded as a risk-sensitive asset, leaving it vulnerable to the deterioration in technology stocks and broader concerns over the sustainability of the AI investment boom. Rising borrowing costs, a stronger US dollar and elevated real yields have also reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets.

The cryptocurrency has additionally been hit by concerns over the regulatory outlook following the US midterm elections and a broader reduction in speculative positioning.

Leverage has magnified the move. As Bitcoin fell, long positions were liquidated, creating additional forced selling and accelerating the decline.

The result has been a dramatic reversal from the optimism that surrounded Bitcoin earlier in the year and during late summer. The cryptocurrency is now trading well below its 200-day moving average, which remains an important indicator of the longer-term trend.

Bitcoin stages a Thanksgiving comeback

Despite the scale of the selloff, Bitcoin has begun to stabilise.

After falling to around $55,122 on 21 November, BTC rebounded by more than 16% from trough to peak within three days, briefly moving back above $64,000. It subsequently dropped by around 11% to its 25 November low at $57,243.98 before staging its relatively muted Thanksgiving rally above the $61,600 mark.

The timing of the rebound is significant. US stock markets were partially closed over the prolonged Thanksgiving weekend, resulting in thinner-than-usual liquidity. That can exaggerate both upward and downward moves, meaning Bitcoin's recovery should be treated with some caution.

Short covering also appears to have contributed to the bounce, with short positions being liquidated as Bitcoin moved higher. That is different from a rally driven by strong new spot demand.

Bitcoin ETF outflows reach record levels

The biggest obstacle to a sustained recovery remains the behaviour of US spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The latest completed data show that the ETFs recorded $453 million of net outflows on 25 November, extending the losing streak to seven consecutive trading sessions. Outflows over those seven sessions reached approximately $3.05 billion.

The withdrawals have been remarkably persistent. The ETFs recorded approximately $569.7 million of outflows on 23 November, $231.4 million on 24 November and a further $453 million on 25 November.

November's cumulative outflows have now reached around $5.39 billion, making it the worst month for US spot Bitcoin ETF flows since the funds launched. The previous monthly record was set in June at around $4.51 billion.

BlackRock's IBIT has accounted for a particularly large proportion of the selling, although some smaller funds have continued to attract inflows.

The scale of the withdrawals is significant because the ETFs had previously become an important source of institutional demand for Bitcoin. Persistent redemptions do not necessarily mean that every dollar represents direct spot selling, but they indicate that investors are reducing exposure to regulated Bitcoin investment vehicles at precisely the time when the cryptocurrency needs fresh demand.

Bitcoin outlook: relief rally or sustainable recovery?

Bitcoin's Thanksgiving rebound provides some welcome relief following a dramatic November selloff, but the underlying picture remains challenging.

The cryptocurrency has recovered more than 11% from its recent November low and reclaimed $61,600, suggesting that buyers are willing to step in after the steep decline. However, the rally has taken place against exceptionally thin holiday liquidity and appears to have been supported partly by short covering.

The ETF data are more concerning. With US spot Bitcoin ETFs suffering around $5.39 billion of outflows in November and $3.05 billion over the latest seven-session losing streak, institutional demand remains a major headwind.

For the rebound to become more convincing, Bitcoin needs to rise above its mid-June peak at $67,245.59 on a daily chart closing basis since the area between this high and the 23 November high at $64,441.05 represents a key technical resistance band.

Ideally the 25 November low at $57,243.98 should also hold.

Bitcoin bullish scenario

As long as Bitcoin remains above its 25 November low at $57,243.98, the 23 November high at $64,441.05 remains in sight. Together with the June-to-early August highs - all the way up to $67,245.59 - it is expected to act as a key resistance zone.

Only a rise and daily chart close above $67,245.59 would indicate that the bulls have taken control once more with the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) around $71,821 representing a possible upside target.

Bitcoin bearish scenario

The main risk is that the 25 November low at $57,243.98 gets slipped through in which case the July low at $57,736.97 and the current November trough at $55,122.45 would be back in the frame. Failure there would likely engage the psychological $50,000 region.

Bitcoin daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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