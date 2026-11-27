MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Netherlands have discussed expanding bilateral agricultural cooperation at a meeting in Tashkent on November 27, including a proposal to sign a cooperation agreement between their agriculture ministries.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the meeting brought together Nuriddin Kushnazarov, adviser to Uzbekistan's agriculture minister on international cooperation, and Arie Veldhuizen, Agricultural Counsellor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Astana.

The sides reviewed the current state of bilateral agricultural cooperation, existing opportunities and priority areas for further engagement. Particular attention was paid to making more effective use of the two countries' agricultural potential and promoting mutually beneficial initiatives.

The sides also discussed a proposal to organize a visit to Uzbekistan by Dutch entrepreneurs and company representatives. The visit would allow Dutch businesses to explore investment prospects in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector, establish contacts with local companies, and discuss potential investment projects.

Following the meeting, they agreed to continue efforts to strengthen agricultural ties and advance new joint projects.

The Netherlands is known for its advanced agricultural technologies, greenhouse production, seed development, and water-efficient farming practices, which offer potential areas for knowledge exchange with Uzbekistan.