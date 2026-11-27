MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation of Turkmenistan's State Customs Service has visited major maritime and aviation facilities in Qatar to study customs procedures, cargo clearance and inspection methods, as well as the use of modern technologies in customs operations, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reported.

The delegation, led by State Customs Service Chairman Maksat Khudaigulyyev, visited Hamad Port, the Customs Department of Southern Ports and Hamad International Airport during a working visit to Doha on November 26.

According to the report, Qatari officials briefed the Turkmen delegation on customs procedures at the port and airport, including the processing of international cargo, customs control methods, and the application of modern technologies.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the two sides to exchange experience in organizing customs controls at major transport hubs, particularly maritime ports and international airports. The delegations discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the customs authorities of Turkmenistan and Qatar.

The exchange comes amid Turkmenistan's efforts to develop its transport and transit infrastructure and improve the efficiency of international cargo operations. Qatar's experience in customs administration at major maritime and aviation hubs offers opportunities for cooperation in cargo processing, inspection procedures and the application of digital technologies.

Hamad Port, which began operations in 2016, has an annual design capacity of 7.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and dedicated customs inspection facilities. Hamad International Airport handled 54.3 million passengers and 2.59 million tonnes of air cargo in 2025, providing a practical setting for developing customs procedures around large-scale maritime and air transport flows.