Ras Al Khaimah Reopens Hotel Beaches After Temporary Closures Due To Oil Spill
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Ras Al Khaimah has announced the reopening of all hotel beaches in the emirate, urging the public to follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities.
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