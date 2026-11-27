Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 20 November 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares to Shareholders under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, in respect of the dividend paid on 20 November 2026, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.