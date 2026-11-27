Comedy Oakland Show Flyer

Award-winning comedy production brings five accomplished stand-up comedians to an intimate new venue in the heart of Downtown Oakland.

- Peter Hartlaub, SF Chronicle

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Comedy Oakland, the award-winning stand-up comedy production entertaining Bay Area audiences since 2009, is bringing its signature live comedy experience to The Vine in Downtown Oakland for the first time on Friday, December 11, 2026, at 8:00 PM.

The debut show features five accomplished stand-up comedians:

(1) Dan St Paul - Comedy Central, MTV, VH1

(2) Doug Cordell - National Public Radio, Emmy nominee

(3) Norm Hazzard - San Francisco Comedy Day

(4) Candy Shaw - Last Comic Standing

(5) Samson Koletkar - NPR, NBC, CBS

Founded in 2009 by the world's only Indian Jewish stand-up comedian, Samson Koletkar, Comedy Oakland has built a reputation for its diverse lineups of nationally touring comedians, established professionals, and rising local talent. As Peter Hartlaub of the San Francisco Chronicle observed, "The comedian lineups at Comedy Oakland have the diversity of a United Nations subcommittee." Producing approximately 200–250 shows annually, Comedy Oakland has become a popular destination for Bay Area audiences seeking high-quality stand-up comedy in an intimate, welcoming atmosphere.

The idea for the new show began with a visit to The Vine. On October 30, Koletkar was invited to The Vine by Ngozi Gaskins, founder of Nest Music Show ( ), for Nest's Bad Movies, Good Comedy event. Impressed by the space, Koletkar immediately saw its potential as a venue for live stand-up comedy. That visit inspired the December 11 debut.

Located inside the historic Press Building at 408 12th Street, The Vine offers a fresh setting for live comedy in the heart of Downtown Oakland. With high ceilings, large windows, modern interiors, and an open layout, the venue creates an inviting environment where audiences can experience stand-up comedy up close and personal.

Just a short walk from the 12th Street Oakland City Center BART station, The Vine is conveniently accessible by public transportation, with street parking and paid parking options nearby.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, with food and drinks available for purchase. The 90-minute comedy show begins at 8:00 PM and is open to audiences ages 18 and over. With seating limited to approximately 50 guests, advance ticket purchases are encouraged.

The December 11 performance marks Comedy Oakland's first show at The Vine, with hopes of bringing additional comedy events to the venue in the future.

Whether it's a date night, a group outing, or simply a night of laughter, Comedy Oakland at The Vine promises an evening of live entertainment featuring some of the Bay Area's funniest comedians.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Comedy Oakland at The Vine - Friday Night Funnies (Debut Show)

Date: Friday, December 11, 2026

Doors: 7:00 PM

Show: 8:00-9:30 PM

Age Restriction: Ages 18+ recommended

Venue: The Vine at the Press Building

Address: 408 12th St, Oakland, CA 94607

Capacity: Approximately 50 guests

Food & Drinks: Available for purchase

Transit: 12th Street Oakland City Center BART

Ticket Price: $25 (no fees)

Tickets & Information: eventbrite/e/2004639820667 |

About Comedy Oakland

Founded in 2009 by Samson Koletkar, the world's only Indian Jewish stand-up comedian, Comedy Oakland is an award-winning live comedy production based in Oakland, California. Producing approximately 200–250 shows annually, Comedy Oakland features a diverse lineup of comedians, from emerging Bay Area talent to nationally touring performers. Known for its intimate venues, welcoming atmosphere, and affordable entertainment, Comedy Oakland has become a staple of the Bay Area's live comedy scene.

Media Contacts

Comedy Oakland

Email:...

Website:

Nest Music Show

Email:...

Website:

Social Media: @nestmusicshow

Samson Koletkar

Samson Koletkar

+1 510-214-2626

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