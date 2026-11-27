Positionstack api

Weatherstack joins APILayer, giving developers one account to manage weather data APIs, subscriptions, usage, and billing.

- APILayerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Signing up at positionstack now takes new customers to APILayer, where one account and one API key cover the Positionstack geocoding API and every other API in the APILayer API suite. Existing customers are not affected: keep signing in at positionstack with your current key and subscription.What's changing for Positionstack sign-upNew customers now create an APILayer account, then use Positionstack from the APILayer dashboard with the API key issued there. The geocoding service itself does not change.Positionstack continues to support forward geocoding, converting an address or place into coordinates, and reverse geocoding, which turns coordinates into a readable location. These are useful building blocks for address entry, map features, service-area checks and location-enriched customer records.Why use Positionstack on APILayer- One account for multiple APIs: Manage Positionstack with other APILayer services from the same account rather than creating a new login for every product.- One APILayer API key: Use the account key across every API you activate from the API suite, with product-specific plans and usage allowances.- Room to expand: Explore country, weather and validation APIs if your location-based application needs more than geocoding.For example, a delivery application may begin by resolving addresses to coordinates, then incorporate country data for regional forms or weather information for contextual experiences. APILayer makes these adjacent services easier to discover and manage, without changing what Positionstack itself does.What it means for existing and new usersFor existing Positionstack customers:- Continue signing in at positionstack.- Keep your current Positionstack API key and subscription.- Your current integration does not require migration.For new Positionstack customers:- Create an account through APILayer.- Use the API key provided by your APILayer account.- Manage your account and API access through the APILayer dashboard.Existing Positionstack customers do not need to create a new account or replace a working key to continue using the service. APILayer keys and Positionstack's website keys are separate, so use the key that belongs to the account you signed up with. Plans on APILayer have the same monthly prices and request allowances as on positionstack, from a free tier of 100 requests a month up to 3,000,000 requests for $99.99 a month.If you sign up through APILayer, send requests to with your APILayer key. The documentation below covers parameters and examples.How to get started with the Positionstack APIIf you are new to Positionstack, open the Positionstack product page and choose the sign-up option. Complete APILayer registration, choose an appropriate Positionstack plan, then retrieve your API key from the dashboard. Use the quickstart to make a forward geocoding request with an address and inspect the location data returned.Next, test reverse geocoding with coordinates relevant to your application. Check the supported inputs, result fields, usage allowances and error handling in the documentation before moving a workflow into production.Documentation and changelogRead the Positionstack APILayer documentation for new-account guidance.Explore Positionstack on APILayer

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APIlayer

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Getting Started with Positionstack Now Happens Through APILayer News Provided By APIlayer November 27, 2026, 10:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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