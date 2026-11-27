Snow the White Horse by Ihor Babiak

Ihor Babiak's special Christmas tale offers warmth, whimsy, and adventure for families to share throughout the season

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ihor Babiak's 'Snow The White Horse: A Christmas Story' invites families to rediscover the heart of the holiday season through the eyes of a remarkable white horse. Inspired by bedtime stories he told his daughters-now lovingly dedicated to his granddaughters-Babiak crafts a memorable journey built on the cherished rituals of family storytelling.

Snow, the enchanting white horse with sparkling blue eyes, is adored by two sisters and her loyal friend, Boris. When a winter storm threatens Christmas, Snow discovers that her unique gift of guiding light is just what Santa needs to overcome the blizzards and deliver joy to children everywhere.

Snow's adventure doesn't end with a single night; with Santa's magic, she learns to fly, joins the North Pole team, and sets forth on new missions fueled by wondrous 'Snow Dust.'

Babiak's experience as a parent and grandparent shapes every page, offering genuine warmth and sincerity throughout the narrative.

The opening chapter, rooted in his own bedtime tradition, sets a comforting tone that helps children ease into sleep-a story designed to span from Thanksgiving until Christmas, giving families a reason to gather night after night.

The tale unfolds with new characters, gentle humor, and themes of friendship, courage, and the true spirit of the holiday.

Central to the story are values that resonate deeply at Christmastime: the power of truthfulness, the bonds of family, and finding courage amidst uncertainty.

Children and caregivers alike will find delight and reassurance as Snow rises to every challenge, supported by her friends and emboldened by the warmth of those she loves.

Babiak's storytelling honors the magic that parents seek to share with their children during the holidays, and the lasting joy that such stories create.

The book's richly imagined North Pole setting, whimsical creatures, and sense of wonder make it an ideal selection for bedtime reading.

Snow's adventures promise laughter, anticipation, and the promise of happy dreams.

As families turn the pages together, they'll discover a fresh vision of Christmas tradition-one that encourages closeness and imagination.

'Snow The White Horse: A Christmas Story' stands ready to become a beloved holiday keepsake.

Its chapters are crafted for parents to share quietly with their children, making bedtime a cherished tradition throughout the month.

For readers who wish to experience a step-by-step journey from twinkle-lit anticipation to the heartfelt magic of Christmas morning, the story offers the perfect seasonal companion.

Information on the book and further adventures can be found at and at the official book listing on Amazon.

Snow The White Horse: A Christmas Story is available now on Amazon.

Secure your copy here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Ihor Babiak

BrightKey PR

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When Rivers Run Red by Charles Edward La Mark Sr News Provided By BrightKey PR November 27, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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