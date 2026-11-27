Good Wine, Bad Wine and The Ugly: Contemporary Christian Music Dangers From a Biblical Perspective by James J Frizzell

Book calls believers to biblical discernment in music and alcohol

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- James J. Frizzell's 'Good Wine, Bad Wine and the Ugly: Contemporary Christian Music Dangers from a Biblical Perspective' brings urgent attention to two issues dividing today's churches: the role of alcohol and the influence of contemporary Christian music (CCM).

Writing from a distinctly dispensational and King James Bible-centered perspective, Frizzell challenges Christians to evaluate both lifestyle choices and worship practices by the authority of Scripture, not simply by culture or tradition.

This study dissects the biblical boundaries separating 'good wine' from what Scripture calls 'bad wine,' weighing both the physiological and spiritual consequences of intoxicating drinks.

Frizzell warns of the dangers of compromise, including the erosion of spiritual effectiveness and the gradual normalization of practices once considered incompatible with Christian living.

Turning to music, Frizzell addresses the robust industry and emotional appeal of CCM, questioning whether the genre's entertainment value and embrace of secular forms have overshadowed reverence and doctrinal soundness.

He contends that the multimillion-dollar CCM industry too often prioritizes popularity, emotionalism, and commercial success over biblical fidelity and true worship.

Throughout the book, Frizzell calls believers to a disciplined discernment, urging them to test every element of worship and personal conduct against Scripture.

He argues that emotions and trends should never substitute for sound doctrine, and he uniquely pushes readers to re-examine the role of separation from worldly influences as a biblical mandate, rather than a mere church tradition.

As a resource especially directed to Christians who may not have been fully instructed by their pastors, Frizzell lays out straightforward biblical corrections for common theological misunderstandings.

He dedicates particular attention to 'false doctrines' that, in his view, have become prevalent due to a lack of biblical literacy and the influence of popular church culture.

'Good Wine, Bad Wine and the Ugly' stands as a direct and uncompromising call for Christians to recover a mode of life and worship distinct from worldly patterns.

The book invites readers onto a path of scriptural study and doctrinal clarity, promising truth for those willing to test cultural assumptions by the King James Bible.

The volume is available now, equipping readers to pursue a faith and practice grounded in what the Bible teaches, not what the world prefers.

Good Wine, Bad Wine and the Ugly is available now on Amazon.

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James J Frizzell

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Frizzell Confronts Church Compromise in Wine and Worship News Provided By BrightKey PR November 27, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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