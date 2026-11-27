Dr Andrew Healy of Pall Mall Dental sees 20 Turkey teeth patients a year. He flags the hidden risks, from drilled-down teeth to no comeback if treatment fails.

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Andrew Healy of Pall Mall Dental says patients are being sold a product when they need a service, and some are paying for it for the rest of their livesA Liverpool dentist is urging anyone considering cosmetic dental work in Turkey to look beyond the price tag, after seeing around 20 patients a year whose lives have been badly affected by treatment abroad.Dr Andrew Healy, principal dentist and founder of Pall Mall Dental Clinic, regularly treats patients who return from so-called“Turkey teeth” trips with failing implants, crowns and bridges. He says the biggest misunderstanding is what patients think they are buying.“People assume they're buying something in a box, like a television, and that it has an equivalent in the UK. It doesn't,” says Dr Healy.“The major difference is the oversight of the professional. In the UK, if something goes wrong you can take it to the General Dental Council or seek compensation. In Turkey, patients have no real comeback.”TEETH DRILLED DOWN TO STUMPSDr Healy says most of the problems he sees come from clinical decisions made in a rush. Teeth that are marketed as veneers are often prepared for crowns, leaving patients with as little as 25–30% of the original tooth.“I had a patient who came in with a problem with her veneers. I had to tell her they weren't veneers. Her teeth had been drilled down to around 30 per cent of what was there, and she'd been told she was having veneers when really she'd had crowns,” he says.“A crown is stronger than a veneer, but it's the tooth underneath that's at risk of failing. With that little left, you're looking at root canals, abscesses and fractures.”At Pall Mall Dental Clinic, treatments such as porcelain veneers are placed with minimal preparation, removing zero or fractions of a millimetre so that the majority of the natural tooth is preserved. In many cases, Dr Healy says, they can be removed and the patient returned to where they started.“Turkey teeth are irreversible. The ultimate risk is losing the tooth. Bone loss and gum disease follow, and a bite that's been thrown off can mean jaw pain and headaches for life.”FOUR DAYS INSTEAD OF SIX WEEKSTreatment abroad is typically completed within three to seven days, which Dr Healy says is not enough time to design a smile properly.“No cosmetic dentist in the Western world would drill teeth down and fit crowns days later without proper provisionals, without testing the bite, the speech, the size, shape and proportions. You cannot condense five or six weeks of professional oversight into three or four days.”He believes the same rush explains the uniform, oversized“piano key” look.“We match smiles to people's faces. Patients are often handed an image of 12 tooth shapes to choose from, which is why everyone who has their teeth done this way looks the same. It's an underhand sales tactic.”IMPLANTS, COSTS AND CLINICS THAT DISAPPEARDr Healy says he has seen patients told they were receiving German or Swiss implants who were in fact given unbranded copies. Without CE marking, the components needed to repair them cannot be sourced in the UK. When implants fail, the bone loss can mean no further implants are possible.He also describes patients who have been caught out by sudden extra costs. One man who travelled for a full-mouth extraction and implants after paying £6,000 was told on arrival that his case was more complicated and he needed another £5,000, or he would leave with no treatment. He then went six months without teeth before returning for the implants to be fitted. In another case, a woman who returned to Turkey to have her treatment completed found the clinic was gone, and had been replaced by a hair transplant clinic.“Lifetime guarantees are nonsense. Who is going to fly back to Turkey in four years' time for two or three root canals? This work will need replacing within 8 to 15 years. If someone has had 24 teeth drilled down, can they afford to redo that when the time comes?”“THE WILD WEST OF DENTISTRY”Dr Healy is clear that he does not blame patients.“We all look for a bargain online. But with healthcare, you're buying a service, not a product. People think they're hacking the system and beating 'rip off Britain', and they aren't. We grow up with a healthcare system that protects the patient, whether we realise it or not. The clinics aren't cheaper because of tax. They're cheaper because there is no insurance and no oversight, and they can close and disappear within months.”Many UK dentists decline to treat Turkey teeth patients because they would be taking on responsibility for work they did not do. Dr Healy treats them anyway, but says the repairs are complex and costly, and many patients cannot afford them.“They find themselves in a catch-22, with failing work and no way to pay for the fix. Then there's the shame and the embarrassment. People tell me they can't believe how stupid they've been. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.”His advice is simple:“It's the wild west of dentistry. There's no consistency, no safety and no backup if things go wrong. Patients go because it's cheaper, not because it's better. If you buy cheap, you buy twice. The difference is that you can't always buy twice, because you've got no teeth left.”

Andrew Healy

Pall Mall Dental Clinic

+44 151 258 1968

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