MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Taxpayers covered under transfer pricing regulations have until November 30 to file their income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27.

According to the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the deadline applies to taxpayers who are required to furnish a transfer pricing report under Section 92E as well as certain partners of eligible firms and their spouses in cases where the provisions of Section 5A are applicable.

The November-end deadline is distinct from the due dates applicable to other categories of taxpayers and is specifically meant for entities and individuals involved in reportable international transactions or specified domestic transactions during FY2025-26.

Under Section 92E, eligible taxpayers are required to obtain an accountant's report in Form 3CEB detailing such transactions and confirming compliance with transfer pricing regulations.

International transactions generally involve dealings between associated enterprises across jurisdictions, while specified domestic transactions relate to certain transactions within India that meet prescribed thresholds and conditions.

Tax experts note that taxpayers who have already submitted Form 3CEB by the earlier deadline of October 31 must still file their income tax returns by November 30, as the two filings serve different purposes.

While Form 3CEB provides information on international and specified domestic transactions along with the accountant's certification, the income tax return contains details relating to income, deductions, tax liability and other statutory disclosures.

Moreover, taxpayers are advised to reconcile information reported in Form 3CEB with audited financial statements, books of account and tax computations before filing returns.

Moreover, any transfer-pricing adjustments or tax amendments should be appropriately reflected in the return.

In addition, spouses of such partners may be required to follow the same filing timeline where the provisions of Section 5A of the Income-tax Act apply.

Taxpayers should also remember that filing the return alone is not sufficient.

The return must be verified through an approved method, including a valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or other electronic verification options available on the income tax portal.