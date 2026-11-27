MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (IANS) Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday questioned Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan's reported phone-tapping concerns, asking whether he suspected the state police or the Home Department of monitoring his conversations.

Reacting to the allegations and the reported infighting within the Congress, Chandrasekhar said the Chief Minister Satheesan should clarify who he believed was tapping his phone.

"I never stop laughing when I hear the Congress party and its conspiracy theories. He is the Chief Minister of the state. Is he implying that his Home Minister and state police are tapping his phone?" he added, speaking to IANS.

He also referred to the reported factional differences within the Congress, alleging that senior MPs were openly criticising one another and opposing the appointment of a new State party President.

"The group fight in the Congress has erupted completely, with senior MPs abusing each other and opposing a new State unit President. He should come out clearly and state whether the Keralam Police or the Home Minister is tapping his phone," the Kerala BJP President added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Satheesan had claimed that people were living under constant surveillance and that his phone was also being tapped.

Speaking at a Constitution Day event, the Chief Minister said he sometimes deliberately shared incorrect information over the phone to mislead anyone who might be listening.

He did not identify who he believed was responsible for the alleged surveillance.

He also recalled reading George Orwell's novel '1984', saying its depiction of a state monitoring citizens wherever they went had left him anxious and insecure for nearly a month.

Meanwhile, former CPI-M leader and ex-Minister M.B. Rajesh described the Chief Minister's remarks as serious and said they amounted to an acknowledgement that phone tapping was taking place.

Rajesh referred to earlier media reports alleging that the phones of hundreds of Congress and CPI-M leaders were being monitored amid factional tensions within the Congress.

He suggested that Chief Minister Satheesan's statement could be an attempt to position himself as a victim of the alleged surveillance and demanded that he identify those responsible.

Rajesh also recalled that Satheesan, when he was Leader of the Opposition, had expressed uncertainty over whether phone tapping was being carried out from Thiruvananthapuram or Delhi.

"He (V.D. Satheesan) must reveal who is behind this," the CPI-M leader said.