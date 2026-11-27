MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death following a minor road dispute in the Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) police station area of Delhi, and police have launched a search for the accused.

The deceased, identified as Yogesh, was returning from an engagement ceremony in Shakurpur when he reportedly got into an altercation with some youths travelling in a car. During the argument, the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting a serious injury to his neck.

Yogesh was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police have identified the accused and launched a manhunt to apprehend them.

According to reports, the incident took place around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday. After receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured man to the hospital. However, doctors could not save him.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while police have initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family members are inconsolable. Speaking to the media, Yogesh's aunt said the family was yet to receive complete information about the incident.

“All we know is that it happened while he was returning from an engagement ceremony last night. Yogesh was 27 years old. The police came, but we do not know what action is being taken,” she said.

Yogesh's grandmother said he was returning from the engagement with other people when an argument broke out over which route to take. She alleged that some youths attacked him following the disagreement.

Family members said Yogesh used to take children to and from school and had no known enmity with anyone.

“Our children do not even talk to anyone. I cannot understand why such an incident happened to him,” a family member said.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.