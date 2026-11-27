MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The voice AI company, which handles more than seven million minutes of conversations per month globally, has adapted its orchestration technology for Arabic and English customer engagement at the UAE bank

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What if your next conversation with your bank was not with a human agent, but with an intelligent AI agent that could understand your needs, answer your questions and have a natural dialogue with you?

Meet Omar, Al Masraf's new AI-powered bilingual voice agent, developed by Ringg AI, a technology company specialising in voice AI and custom deployments for regulated enterprises. The collaboration adapts the company's in-house orchestration platform to help the Bank engage customers through natural, two-way conversations in Arabic and English.

Launched on 19 October 2026, Omar is designed to shorten the time between a customer expressing interest and receiving a response. The agent can understand customer intent, answer questions, identify banking needs and capture relevant information, making follow-up more consistent while giving employees more time for personalised conversations and relationship building. Omar's first assignment focuses on engaging prospective clients who have expressed interest in Al Masraf's Salary Plus Savings Account, which offers an attractive 7% interest rate.

Ringg AI's orchestration technology coordinates the language and voice capabilities that allow Omar to interpret questions and adapt its responses within the Bank's defined scope. This enables a more flexible exchange than a fixed sequence of recorded prompts. Omar is designed to respond to interruptions and switch between Arabic and English according to the language the customer uses, allowing customers to guide the conversation.

, said:“At Al Masraf, we believe the future of banking will be defined not simply by the technology we adopt, but by how meaningfully we use it to transform the experience of our clients. Omar represents an exciting step in that journey. We are moving beyond traditional automation towards a future where artificial intelligence can engage, empower and create real value. This is just the beginning. We have an ambitious vision for AI at Al Masraf, with significant opportunities ahead to serve our clients, empower our employees and grow our business. Our ambition is to create a future where human talent and AI work together in harmony to deliver better banking experiences.”

Ringg AI worked closely with Al Masraf to tailor Omar to the Bank's requirements throughout the implementation, combining its orchestration platform with Al Masraf's requirements around responsiveness, compliance and customer experience.

The company's platform supports flexible deployment models, including UAE-based data residency, integration with local telephony infrastructure and customer-facing interfaces adapted to local needs. At company level, Ringg AI is SOC 2 Type II audited and ISO 27001 certified. Already serving clients in the UAE, Ringg AI sees the Al Masraf collaboration as a further step in adapting its platform to the needs of regulated enterprises in the market.

, said:“We thank Al Masraf for choosing Ringg as its partner. Al Masraf has been a true fast mover on AI, while never compromising on what matters most: the trust and experience of its clients. Ringg's orchestration platform is built for institutions with exacting data and regulatory requirements. That allowed us to work closely with Al Masraf to create a solution uniquely suited to its needs. Omar is the first of many such agents, and we look forward to building the future of banking alongside Al Masraf.”

As Al Masraf continues to explore new opportunities for AI-driven innovation, it remains committed to responsible adoption, appropriate safeguards and human oversight.