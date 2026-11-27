Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is introducing simultaneous runway operations from November 27, making it the second airport in India after Delhi to adopt this arrangement.

The new system will allow aircraft to take off simultaneously from both parallel runways, subject to air traffic control clearances and operational safety requirements. The airport has largely followed a segregated runway arrangement so far, with one runway handling arrivals and the other being used for departures.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved the airport's proposal on November 3. The development is expected to help Bengaluru accommodate growing air traffic without relying entirely on additional runway infrastructure.

Flight-Handling Capacity Expected To Increase By 42%

One of the biggest advantages of the new arrangement is the expected increase in aircraft-handling capacity.

Under the existing system, Bengaluru airport has an approved capacity of approximately 60 aircraft movements per hour, including 30 arrivals and 30 departures. With the revised operations, this figure is expected to rise to around 85 movements per hour, marking an increase of nearly 42%.

The airport conducted trials of simultaneous departures on November 20. During the exercise, approximately 40 departures and 20 arrivals were handled between noon and 1 pm.

The first simultaneous departures included an IndiGo flight heading to Mangaluru and an Air India Express flight bound for Goa. Both aircraft took off at approximately 12:20 pm, using the northern and southern runways respectively.

What The New System Means For Passengers

The introduction of simultaneous runway operations is expected to improve the overall airport experience, particularly during busy travel periods.

With more efficient runway utilisation, aircraft may spend less time waiting for take-off clearance or circling before landing. This could help airlines manage flight schedules more effectively and improve punctuality.

The arrangement may also reduce aircraft holding times, departure queues and unnecessary fuel consumption, potentially lowering carbon emissions.

However, the actual benefits will depend on weather conditions, airspace restrictions, air traffic volumes and ground-handling capabilities.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is also working on supporting infrastructure improvements, including additional taxiways, aircraft parking bays and better airfield connectivity. The planned western cross-taxiway is expected to improve movement between the northern and southern runway systems.

Other infrastructure projects include the expansion of Terminal 2 under Phase 2 and the development of a new Air Traffic Control tower.