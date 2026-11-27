Three Rivals Risk Everything To Avert A European Catastrophe by E. Z. Sorar

E. Z. Sorar's tense thriller unites Mossad, CIA, and KGB agents in the shadow of 1972 Munich

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In "Shadow Alliance - The Beginning," E. Z. Sorar immerses readers in the uneasy calm of post-Munich 1972 Europe, where terror and uncertainty leave every border vulnerable, and no agency can work alone. As Olympic tragedy shatters illusions of safety, three operatives from Mossad, the CIA, and the KGB are thrust together, burdened with the impossible mission of preventing a plot powerful enough to destabilize an entire continent.

Against a backdrop of shattered trust and recent trauma-the aftermath of the Munich Olympics massacre-Sorar's narrative explores the perilous improvisation of European intelligence services. The Mossad officer, still haunted by personal losses, chases shadows of those who upended his world. Alongside him is a veteran CIA case officer, fluent in duplicity, who understands just how little allegiance means when every move is watched. Completing the uneasy trio, a KGB colonel recognizes that collaboration with the West is unthinkable-until the alternative threatens everything she knows.

The three are united not by ideology or trust, but by the chilling evidence of a looming attack stitched together from fragmented intelligence. Chasing a twisting trail from the misted streets of Amsterdam, across Alpine summits, and down to the Mediterranean, these adversaries must navigate not just borders but bitter divisions-between nations and between themselves.

Sorar crafts suspense from the smallest gestures of trust: a weapon passed, a code exchanged, a lie they all agree to shelter. The book's signature scene-the first time the operatives must surrender something they cannot reclaim-captures the heart of Sorar's insight into the high-wire acts of clandestine cooperation. In a world where loyalty is currency and betrayal can be fatal, readers watch as these agents gamble with secrets and with their own survival.

Rooted in the real, disorienting aftermath of Munich, "Shadow Alliance - The Beginning" gives readers not only a taut, globe-spanning thriller but a window into the paranoid improvisations of an era when the line between friend and foe was thin, shifting, and often imaginary. Sorar's eye for historical tension and psychological stakes ensures a gripping experience for fans of espionage and history alike.

For those drawn to stories where the only way out is through each other, "Shadow Alliance - The Beginning" is now available via major retailers.

About the Author

E. Z. SORAR writes spy fiction about loyalty, leverage, and the price of both. The name is a pen name. That is the only personal detail available. SORAR does not sit for photographs, give interviews, or explain the name. There is no hometown here, no former career, no anecdote about the night the first story began. What exists is the work: spare, calculating, and attentive to the small cowardices that make large betrayals possible. The books do not offer clean hands or comfortable endings. They offer a clear view of what people do when the cost of loyalty becomes visible. SORAR's whereabouts are not public. The next book is already underway. Read closely. Trust selectively.

Shadow Alliance - The Beginning is available now on Amazon. Secure your copy here:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

E. Z. Sorar

BrightKey PR

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