MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks extended their losses for a second consecutive session on Friday, weighed down by rising crude oil prices amid escalating attacks in West Asia and lingering uncertainty over the conclusion of a trade agreement between India and the United States.

The Sensex declined 989.33 points, or 1.17 per cent, to close at 83,339.26, while the Nifty fell 277.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 25,607.20.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the index broke below Thursday's Doji low after repeated rejection near 26,000.

"Immediate support stands at 25,400, while 25,750 becomes the resistance," market experts noted.

Investor sentiment remained fragile as higher oil prices raised concerns over inflationary pressures and India's import bill, while uncertainty surrounding the India-US trade negotiations dampened risk appetite.

Among the Nifty constituents, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies emerged as the biggest laggards, dragging the benchmark lower.

Sectorally, selling pressure was most pronounced in information technology, private banking, automobile, financial services and public sector banking stocks. The weakness in these heavyweight segments contributed significantly to the broader market decline.

In contrast, broader markets showed resilience despite the sharp fall in frontline indices. The Nifty MidCap 100 edged up 0.10 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 gained 0.56 per cent.

Experts said that market participants remained focused on developments in West Asia and progress on the India-US trade deal, both of which are expected to influence near-term market direction.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded weaker by around 0.50 per cent near 92.98, as the Dollar Index hovered around 103.80, keeping the domestic currency under pressure.

"The absence of fresh FII inflows, amid an extended weekend in Western markets due to the Thanksgiving holiday, was a key factor limiting support for the rupee," analysts stated.

"Going ahead, the rupee is expected to trade in a range of 92.50–93.45, with FII flows and dollar movement remaining key drivers," market experts noted.