MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) As the Delhi government opened former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the ruling BJP, for a media tour, several social media users, including a former Director General of Police and a senior Supreme Court advocate-activist, on Friday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader over the lavish expenditure on the bungalow.

Former Chhattisgarh Director General of Police R.K. Vij took to X to criticise the disparity between the party's name and the alleged expenditure on the residence.

“Well done! The party's name is Aam Aadmi, but the household expenditure is like that of a VVIP. You should admit your mistake," Vij said in a post in Hindi.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan also criticised Kejriwal, highlighting the expensive facilities and furnishings allegedly installed at the residence.

"Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal is now open to the public. Built with an expensive Jacuzzi, sauna, massage table, barber's chair and 10 TVs costing Rs 10 lakh each, this residence of the Aam Aadmi cost the exchequer only Rs 58 crore," he said.

Several other social media users also expressed criticism on IANS Twitter handle, with one commenting,“This is what happens when AAM AADMI becomes KHASS.”

Another user described Kejriwal as "India's biggest fraud", while others questioned the alleged use of public money for expensive amenities.

One user referred to Kejriwal's earlier public image, alleging that he had projected himself as an ordinary person while spending public money on an extravagant residence.

Another user demanded that all government bungalows, including those occupied by Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister, IAS officers and judges, should be opened to the public for a week to allow people to see the lifestyle maintained using taxpayers' money.

A social media user also linked the alleged expenditure to the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming that Kejriwal enjoyed facilities such as a spa, jacuzzi, and sauna while Delhi was struggling with an oxygen shortage.

Meanwhile, the BJP showcased several expensive items inside the bungalow during the media tour, including a television unit reportedly costing Rs 30 lakh, a chandelier worth Rs 11.56 lakh, a temple costing Rs 6.71 lakh and a two-seater sofa priced at Rs 5.47 lakh.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, who defeated Kejriwal in the 2025 Assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency, alleged that the bungalow was redeveloped when people were dying during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kejriwal had represented the constituency since 2013.

The bungalow, maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), has eight bedrooms, 12 toilets, a Jacuzzi bath, a spa, five OLED televisions, and several other amenities.

The 6, Flagstaff Road residence served as Kejriwal's official accommodation during his tenure as Chief Minister from 2015 to 2024. The BJP coined the term 'Sheesh Mahal' to target the AAP over alleged corruption and extravagant spending.

The Delhi government has indicated that the bungalow could be opened for public visits depending on demand.