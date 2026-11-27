MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose's decision to appoint rebel Trinamool Congress leader Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao ruled that the Speaker will have to take a fresh decision in the matter within the next 10 days.

On June 3 this year, the Speaker recognised Ritabrata Banerjee, the leader of the rebel faction in Trinamool Congress, currently known as Democratic Trinamool Congress, as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Challenging the Speaker's decision, veteran Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a senior leader of the original party faction led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, now known as Mamata All India Trinamool Congress, moved the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier this year, a division bench of the High Court had permitted Ritabrata Banerjee and Chief Whip Akhruzzaman to continue in their respective positions on an interim basis for a period of two months.

Following the expiry of that two-month window on October 18, Chattopadhyay again approached Justice Rao's bench, contending that neither Ritabrata Banerjee nor Akhruzzaman held any legal right to retain the posts since the interim period had not been extended.

The hearing in the matter at Justice Rao's bench concluded on November 21, and the judgment was reserved. Finally, on Friday, Justice Rao pronounced the judgment, setting aside Speaker Bose's decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition.

During the hearing in the matter on November 16, Justice Rao questioned the decision-making process of the Speaker in the matter. He also raised the question of whether the Speaker could ignore the party constitution and the decision of a political party in such a matter and just take a decision on the basis of the number of legislators.

However, those were just observations of Justice Rao and not the final order. Now, with the final order being pronounced setting aside the Speaker's decision, political observers feel the ruling will bring cheer to the original faction in Trinamool, while posing embarrassment for the rebel faction.

There was no reaction so far from any of the two factions to the court's order.