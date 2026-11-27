MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Nov 27 (IANS) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has registered a clean sweep by winning all nine seats in the Goa University Students' Council elections 2026–27.

After the results were declared, Kalpesh Santosh Valke was elected President of the Goa University Students' Council, Shreyansh Tulsidas Naik as Secretary and Purvi Vijay Parab as Woman Member.

The six elected Executive Members are Anish Yashodan Gauns Desai, Arthikesh Ashok Naik, Madhav Sandesh Desai, Nidhi Namdev Malik, Savalo Sanjay Shet and Venkatesh alias Shreyash Shriram Shet Verenkar.

Recently, ABVP secured three major positions in the Delhi University Students' Union elections, retained the President's post for the second consecutive term at Panjab University and won in more than 110 colleges across Uttarakhand.

It also secured five out of eight seats in the Ladakh University Students' Union elections, all six major positions at Tripunithura Government Sanskrit College in Kerala and also registered victories across universities in Odisha.

The successive victories reflect students' growing preference for constructive, democratic and nation-oriented student leadership, a statement said.

Congratulating the newly elected representatives and ABVP members, National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said: "The students of Goa University have delivered a decisive mandate through the ballot paper, giving a strong response to anti-national narratives and forces attempting to create an atmosphere of chaos in educational campuses. Across the country, attempts have been made to weaken democratic student institutions and divert attention from genuine student concerns. ABVP has consistently opposed such efforts and raised its voice for strengthening democratic student bodies and creating a positive academic environment."

Solanki asserted that the organisation has always placed students' concerns at the centre of its activities, from academic issues and campus administration to students' rights and their facilities.

According to him, this "historic" victory reflects the confidence of students in ABVP's commitment to student welfare, national interests and democratic values.

"It also sends a clear message that Gen-Z prefers constructive and responsible student politics over negativity and anarchy," he added.

ABVP Konkan State Secretary Rahul Rajoria also congratulated the newly elected representatives, saying, "This victory reflects the trust that Goa University's students have placed in ABVP's student-centric initiatives and positive leadership. It is the result of the dedicated efforts of ABVP members and their continuous engagement with students."

Rajoria said the newly elected Students' Council will work towards addressing student concerns, improving the academic environment and promoting constructive and democratic activities on campus.