MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Second edition of the Group's Medical Conference highlights multidisciplinary collaboration and the advancement of patient-centred care Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – 27 November 2026: Reinforcing its commitment to medical excellence and the continued advancement of healthcare in the UAE, Saudi German Health UAE is hosting the second edition of its Group Medical Conference, titled“Integrated Care Conference 2026,” under the theme“Connecting Expertise, Advancing Care,” at Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai.

The conference brings together leading physicians, consultants, medical experts, and specialists from across Saudi German Health UAE's hospitals and healthcare facilities. Serving as a scientific platform for knowledge exchange, the event aims to showcase the latest medical advancements and clinical practices while strengthening collaboration across specialties to enhance healthcare quality and improve patient outcomes.

The second edition of the conference reaffirms the Group's vision of building a more integrated healthcare ecosystem through the exchange of medical knowledge and expertise, closer collaboration among clinical teams, and a strong culture of continuous learning and innovation, in line with the rapid developments shaping the healthcare sector.

The scientific programme focuses on three key themes: chronic disease prevention and metabolic health, women's and children's health, and integrated management of complex medical conditions. Discussions cover cardiovascular and kidney diseases, stroke, oncology, and respiratory conditions, with particular emphasis on early diagnosis and the importance of multidisciplinary medical expertise in delivering comprehensive patient care.

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, highlighted that the UAE has firmly established itself as a leading hub for advanced healthcare, driven by the visionary leadership of the country and its continued investment in developing a world-class healthcare ecosystem.

He reaffirmed Saudi German Health UAE's commitment to contributing to the advancement of the healthcare sector by adopting the latest medical practices, fostering clinical excellence, and strengthening collaboration across medical specialties.Dr. Abdullah Al Remeithi, Group Chief Medical Officer of Saudi German Health UAE and Conference Chairperson, emphasised that integrated healthcare has become essential in managing chronic diseases and complex medical conditions.

He explained that bringing together multidisciplinary medical expertise within comprehensive and coordinated treatment plans enables healthcare professionals to address patients' overall health needs more effectively, placing patient well-being and quality of life at the centre of care.

The conference forms part of Saudi German Health UAE's ongoing efforts to support continuing medical education, encourage knowledge exchange among healthcare professionals, and reinforce the importance of integrated healthcare across the UAE.