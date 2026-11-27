Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 27 (ANI): Tripura's Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy cast his vote at the polling station located at Hariyananda Girls' School in Ward No. 6 of the Udaipur Municipal Council area on Friday. Voting across all 23 wards of the Udaipur Municipal Council is progressing peacefully. The polling process began at 7:00 am on Friday. According to Roy, over 50 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 10:30 am. The Finance Minister said that people across every locality and ward of Udaipur were standing in long, orderly queues to exercise their democratic rights. He emphasised that voting is not merely a right but also a responsibility of every citizen. He described the visible sense of satisfaction and happiness among voters as a positive sign, adding that polling was progressing in a very peaceful and orderly atmosphere throughout Udaipur.

Expressing particular optimism about Ward No. 23, the Finance Minister said he expected a significant voter turnout there. He further stated that, according to the information available to him, more than 50 per cent of votes had already been cast within the first three and a half hours of polling. He described this high turnout as a reflection of the spontaneous participation of the general public in the democratic process. Reacting to various allegations and comments being raised by different quarters in connection with the election, the Finance Minister said that different opinions and allegations were bound to emerge during the electoral process. Even comments involving a minister could become a subject of discussion. However, he expressed confidence that voters would make their decisions independently, guided by their conscience and personal judgment. He said that people would support those who worked for development and would reject those who opposed it through their votes. He added that voters would make their choices by prioritising transparency and a peaceful electoral environment.

Referring to the political situation in the state over the past decades, Roy alleged that the last 35 years had witnessed widespread unrest and harassment of ordinary people ahead of elections. He also recalled incidents of multiple killings following elections during that period. Comparing the past political atmosphere with the present situation, he claimed that elections were now being conducted in a much more peaceful environment. He further remarked sarcastically that some people might not be comfortable with the prevailing peaceful atmosphere. The Finance Minister also expressed strong confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects. He said that the election would be completed smoothly and that his party would emerge victorious. He expressed firm confidence that his party would win not only Ward No. 23 of Udaipur but also across the entire state.